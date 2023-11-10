Nia DaCosta's MCU film, The Marvels, is set up for a terrible opening weekend at the box office — maybe even the worst in the franchise.

The Marvels is tracking a rough debut at the box office. It could be a troubling sign for the MCU.

Thursday night previews

Deadline is reporting that The Marvels made $6.5 million from Thursday night preview screenings. The screenings began at 3 pm last night. However, this isn't a promising sign for the film's overall weekend. At least it's higher than that of Ant-Man ($6.4 million).

They indicated that there is “fear” that The Marvels could have the lowest box office opening in the entire MCU — even higher than The Incredible Hulk's $55.4 million debut. The projection has gone from $80 million to $60 million, but Deadline noted “concern” that it could have a $40+ million debut.

It's a far cry from the film's predecessor, Captain Marvel, which is the highest-grossing female-led superhero movie ever. That film grossed $1.1 billion worldwide.

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) have their powers entangled. The trio must work together to solve this issue while also facing a new threat, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). Samuel L. Jackson — hot off his leading role in Secret Invasion — and Lashana Lynch reprise their MCU roles. Park Seo-joon makes his MCU debut in the film.

Nia DaCosta directed the film. She previously directed Little Woods and the recent remake of Candyman.

The MCU has been hot and cold at the box office lately. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($845 million) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($853 million) were both big hits, as were Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($952 million) and Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion). But films like Black Widow ($379 million), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($432 million), Eternals ($401 million), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($463 million) have been disappointments. We'll see where The Marvels lands.