The NASCAR Cup Series hits the track for Easter Sunday in Richmond at the Toyota Owners 400. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odd series with a Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond prediction, pick, and how to watch.
After enjoying the road course of COTA last week, NASCAR returns to a more traditional track at Richmond. Richmond is unique in some ways, being the only track on the circuit with a .75-mile layout, but it is a D-shaped asphalt track. It has 14-degree panks in the turns and eight degrees in the front stretch. It is a short flat rock, where tie wear is high, similar to Phoenix, New Hampshire, and Gateway.
Kyle Larson is the defending champion of the spring race at this track after he started ninth and led 93 laps on his way to the victory. Josh Berry, not a regular driver on the circuit would finish second, while Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick would round out the top finishers.
Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Richmond Odds
Christopher Bell: +430
Denny Hamlin: +430
Martin Truex Jr.: +600
Ty Gibbs: +850
Kyle Larson: +900
Chris Buescher: +1100
William Byron: +1100
Brad Keselowski: +1300
Kyle Busch: +1500
Tyler Reddick: +1500
Ryan Blaney: +1500
Chase Elliott: +1800
Ross Chastain: +2000
Joey Logano: +2200
Bubba Wallace: +3600
Alex Bowman: +5500
How to Watch Cup Series at Richmond
TV: FOX
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Favorites To Win Cup Series at Richmond
Christopher Bell comes in as one of the favorites for this race and for good reason. Last summer at the second race in Richmond, he had his worst-ever finish in the Cup Series here. Before that, he had been in the top six in five straight races. Since 2021, he has raced on the Cup Series six times at this track, leading laps in three of them, and having a runner-up, plus a third place, and two fourth-place finishes. Further, he has done well here in the Xfinity circuit as well. Bell also already has a win at Phoenix this year, a similar style track.
Denny Hamlin was solid in the spring race here last year. Finishing the second stage in first place, and leading 71 laps before a pit lane penalty got him pulled to the back. Still, last July, Hamlin finished second and hit a fourth top-two finish in his last six races at Richmond. Hamlin was the runner-up in both races in 2021, leading over 400 laps and winning all four stages that year. Then, he won the spring race in 2022, before a fourth place finishes the second race of 2022. Hamlin has won at Richmond four times in his career and finished in the top five 18 times in 34 Cup Series races here. Hamlin is also coming off a win in Bristol, where he led 163 laps in the race.
Martin Truex Jr. sits third in odds and has had some solid races here at Richmond. Last year, he finished 11th in the spring race, after leading 56 laps and finishing fourth in stage two. In the second race at Richmond last year he finished seventh after leading 18 laps. Still, he has some wins at this track. Truex Jr., won both races in 2019, leading nearly 300 laps in the process. Then, he won again in the September race of 2021, after leading 80 laps. In his last 14 attempts, he has led laps in 11 of the races and finished in the top ten in 11 of the races as well. Truex has also done well on the short track already this year, with a seventh-place finish and Phoenix and a runner-up finish at Bristol.
Ty Gibbs finds himself as one of the favorites in that race, despite never winning at Richmond, or even coming close. In his three starts, he has a best finish of ninth, with one race not finishing due to engine trouble. Still, he is coming off a Birstol Race in which he was solid this year. He led 137 of the laps in the race but would finish ninth. He led 102 laps in 2023 at Briston and would finish fifth. At Pheonix this year, he finished third after leading 57 laps. Gibbs has been doing better on short tracks and could be in line to get a win in this one.
Kyle Larson should always be looked at when discussing the favorites to win on a non-street or road course. Larson won this race in the spring race last year, after leading 93 laps. He was 19th in the second race last year though. He has won at this track twice, in the 2023 race, and then back in 2017. Still, he has had his fair share of struggles here. Larson has been outside the top ten in three of his last six races on this track.
Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Richmond
Chris Buescher has been solid in two of his last three races on this track. In the second race of 2022, he finished third, while he finished first in the second race in 2023. In that race in 2023, he led 88 laps before winning. He also has been solid in the short tracks so far this year. He has a second palce finish in Phoenix and a seventh-place finish in Bristol this year.
Ross Chastain is also well down the odds list but has had some solid starts at Richmond. In the spring race last year, he led 16 laps and finished third last spring. He is coming off a sixth-place finish at Phoenix, and he has been in the top seven in four of the last five weeks. Chastain is racing well, and he could make a run in this one.
Cup Series at Richmond Prediction & Pick
In short tracks, typically sleepers do not do as well. There are clear favorites, and barring an accident, they normally are the best. With that, it is clear in this race that the Toyota's are the top cars, and most likely one of the top guys should win. Larson is always a solid racer, but he is not as good on the short tracks. Gibbs has yet to find victory lane but could find a good finish. The top three guys are all worth looking at to win, but Truex will be getting the win in this one.
Cup Series at Richmond Prediction & Pick: Martin Truex Jr. Winner (+600), Denny Hamlin Top Three (+120), Toyota Top Manufacturer (-125)