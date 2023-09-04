Late in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington, Alex Bowman threw a block on Daniel Suarez that did not work and resulted in both drivers crashing out of the race with 49 laps left. Alex Bowman was brutally honest about the incident in an interview after the crash.

“Obviously it didn't work, so he chose not to lift and to crash us, but every time I race the 99 he does something dumb so whether it's his crew chief flipping me off on the way to the airport or just any time I'm around him he blocks me really aggressively,” Alex Bowman said, via NASCAR. “That's just part of it sometimes and obviously the block didn't work out and looking back I shouldn't have done it, but we were just really tight on the short run and I knew I needed to hang onto whatever track position I could. Kind of just got a bad run off of [turn] four being tight and saw he had a run. I knew if I could hold on for a couple laps that we'd be really good, but yeah. He wants to call me dumb, every time I'm around him there's a big block so that's just part of racing sometimes.”

The crash took out Harrison Burton as well, who was an innocent bystander.

Both Bowman and Daniel Suarez are out of the NASCAR playoffs, but it will be interesting to see their interactions on track in the future as a result of the crash at the Cook Out Southern 500.