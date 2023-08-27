He's finally done it! After years of trying to achieve his goal, Bubba Wallace has finally made it to the NASCAR Playoffs for the first time in his career. Wallace snuck into the final sixteen after the Coke Zero 400 held at Daytona, Indiana. With exactly 2,000 points, the American driver clinched the last position in the final playoff circuit.

Bubba Wallace is heading to the NASCAR playoffs for the first time in his career. pic.twitter.com/wqDIWvHgOf — The Athletic Motorsports (@TheAthleticAUTO) August 27, 2023

Afterwards, a sports legend came by to show his support for Bubba Wallace: Michael Jordan. The Chicago Bulls legend passed by Wallace and co. to congratulate the American racer on making it to the final 16.

Michael Jordan greets Bubba Wallace on pit road and congratulates members of 23XI Racing on the NASCAR playoff berth. pic.twitter.com/181PseRhHw — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) August 27, 2023

Bubba Wallace currently races under 23XI Racing, the team owned by Michael Jordan. Previously, Wallace struggled to make it to the playoffs at all, missing in his first two shots at the playoffs. After this day, though, the American racer will participate in the NASCAR playoffs for the first time in his career.

The NASCAR playoffs will start in two weeks in Darlington, with two races in Kansas and Bristol making up the first round of the tournament. The last four racers after Bristol will be eliminated from the competition. Chris Buescher, who won the Coke Zero 400, will start the playoffs in fourth place.

Aside from Wallace and Buescher, other racers participating include William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. (who share first place), Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch. Wallace will have a tough task ahead of him, as he's lining up at last place in the NASCAR playoffs. Still, there's still a chance for him to make an upset and win the entire thing.