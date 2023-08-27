Ryan Preece provided an update after his No. 41 car crashed and flipped 10 times at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night.

“If you want to be a race car drive, you better be tough,” Preece said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. “Dammit. Fast @racechoice @FordPerformance Mustang. I'm coming back.”

Preece's rep also posted an update on the situation, per TMZ, saying the driver was “awake and alert and obviously shaken” while undergoing tests. Stewart-Haas Racing said Sunday Preece was headed back to North Carolina after getting clearance from doctors at Halifax Health Medical Center, per ESPN.

The crash happened with just six laps to go in the race after Preece made contact with SHR teammate Chase Briscoe. Here are several videos of it:

Ryan Preece flipped 10 times in this violent crash late at Daytona.#NASCAR | @NBC and @Peacock pic.twitter.com/ho1EpXZr3E — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 27, 2023

A medical team rushed to Ryan Preece's attention to help him out of the destroyed car. They then stretchered him off the track and took him to the hospital. Preece was officially eliminated from NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contention with the crash.

While that elimination is disappointing, what really matters is that Preece survived the crash and is doing okay. This was a terrifying moment at Dayton and could have been much, much worse, and it's great news that he's out of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Chris Buescher took home the victory in Florida. Buescher's victory helped Bubba Wallace clinch the final spot in the 16-spot playoff field, with fan favorite Chase Elliott missing out.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will begin on Sunday, Sept. 3, at Darlington Raceway with the Cook Out Southern 500. William Byron enters as the No. 1 seed, though Martin Truex Jr. matched him in points.