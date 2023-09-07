More NBA 2K24 Player Ratings were revealed yesterday, showing off starting squad ratings for four different NBA teams. With only one day remaining until NBA 2K24's release date, fans are excited to play the game with their favorite teams. So which teams got their ratings revealed today?

Do note, that the player rating reveals include only six players. Additionally, some of the players revealed here were already revealed awhile back. NBA 2K24 Player Ratings for the top 10 players came out back in August. Nevertheless, there's still plenty of new player rating reveals to help get you hyped for release tomorrow.

Firstly, we've got player ratings for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks might be two seasons away from their NBA Championship, but they're still in very good shape. It'll be interesting to see how the team performs with new head coach Adrian Griffin. Griffin spent two years as the team's assistant in 2008-2010, going on to work for four other teams in the last thirteen years. The Bucks went 58-24 in the 2022-2023 NBA season, losing to the Heat in the First Round of the playoffs.

The Bucks' player ratings:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (96 OVR)

Jrue Holiday (87 OVR)

Khris Middleton (85 OVR)

Brook Lopez (84 OVR)

Bobby Portis Jr. (82 OVR)

Grayson Allen (75 OVR)

Secondly, the Orlando Magic Player Ratings also released. Within the last fifteen years, we've seen the Magic go from a team close to winning a Championship, to not even passing the First Round since the 2010-2011 season. However, the one upside is that the team is young. Currently, The Magic have only two players above 30 years old on their roster. Paolo Banchero showed a lot of promise as a rookie, too. Perhaps Orlando's future holds good things to come?

Magic Player Ratings:

Paolo Banchero (84 OVR)

Franz Wagner (82 OVR)

Wendell Carter Jr. (81 OVR)

Markelle Fultz (80 OVR)

Cole Anthony (79 OVR)

Thirdly, we got the Dallas Mavericks. After a disappointing, the Mavs got fined for tanking to secure a top 10 pick in the draft. Despite having one of the best players in the league with Luka Doncic, the Mavericks never seem to make the finish line. However, maybe bringing in Kyrie Irving will add that extra firepower needed to win it all. The Mavericks ended the 2022-2023 season with a 38-44 record.

The player ratings for the Mavericks:

Luka Doncic (95 OVR)

Kyrie Irving (90 OVR)

Tim Hardway Jr. (78 OVR)

Josh Green (76 OVR)

Grant Williams

Dwight Powell

Lastly, we have the ratings for the Sacramento Kings starting lineup. The Kings finally made the playoffs for the first time since 2006. While they failed to win the First Round for the first time since 2004, they ended the season with a winning record for the first time in over 15 years. De'Aaron Fox looks to continue his hot streak after a breakout season in 2023. Additionally, the chemistry should be stronger with second-year teammates Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk.

The following lineup includes:

De'Aaron Fox (88 OVR)

Domantas Sabonis (87 OVR)

Malik Monk (82 OVR)

Kevin Heurter (80 OVR)

Keegan Murray (80 OVR)

Harrison Barnes (79 OVR)

Latest @NBA2K ratings just dropped… Agree 👍 or disagree 👎 Kings fans? pic.twitter.com/qdQJTNN2y5 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) September 6, 2023

Overall, we're looking forward to seeing all the player overalls in NBA 2K24. Additionally, we can't wait to see all the new changes to the other modes, like MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and more. NBA 2K24's release date arrives in less than twenty-four hours.

NBA 2K24 launches tomorrow for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

