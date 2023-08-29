New details on NBA 2K24 emerged today, focusing on everything new in MyTEAM. In case you don't know, or never played the mode, MyTEAM acts as a sort of fantasy basketball mode.You acquire players via cards, similarly to Ultimate Team modes in other sports titles. But how is NBA 2K24's MyTEAM different from its predecessors? Let's find out.

As we approach NBA 2K24's release date, Visual Concepts just keeps rolling out with more and more info on the game.

MyTEAM is back with foundational changes throughout the mode 🔥 🔹MTP Upgrades

🔹New Player Market

🔹New Salary Cap mode

🔹XP overhaul plus 2XP Coins & Events

🔹Triple Threat Online: Co-Op – Look for Group

🔹Coach Boosts

🔹Seasonal Tokens And so much more Read the Courtside… pic.twitter.com/i6rKyj6LwD — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) August 29, 2023

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Makes Changes To MyTEAM Points & Launch Gem Colors

As we approach NBA 2K24's release date, Visual Concepts took the time to go into detail about the newest changes to MyTEAM, starting with the currency.

In NBA 2K24's MyTEAM mode, the MTP (MyTEAM Points) currency received some changes. Earn rates have been improved, almost doubled from last year. Additionally, new ways to earn MTP have also been added.

In NBA 2K24 Seasons 1 and 2, the top rewards in the game max out at diamond, with only a handful available in the first season. For players pre-ordering the Black Mamba Edition ($99.99 USD), one of the items you receive is a Five-Player Option Pack Box. In this pack, you have the choice to pick up an amethyst, a ruby, and three sapphire player cards.

The Season 1 Pro Pass (or Hall of Fame Pass) includes a Ruby Giannis Antetokounmpo, which comes with an extra Hall of Fame Limited Range Badge Card. For free season pass players, you receive a Diamond Player Reward Card at Level 40. Additionally, you also receive an Amethyst, Ruby, and other player cards.

The Next NBA 2K Game Brings an All-New Player Market in MyTEAM

The new player market in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM grants players access to almost any player card in the game. The only exceptions include Season and mode, as well as specific player cards that must be earned before acquiring them. Previously, the only other major way to unlock players was by the Auction House, which posed a problem for players. The Auction House finally got replaced by the brand new player market which creates a level playing field.

Each player card in the market may be acquired via VC or MTP, with players now able to purchase the latter. Previously, players could only buy VC, but now the choice is theirs. So keep an eye out for new collections to check for the players you really want. Collections that come with completion rewards now show you the reward as you progress.

In MyTEAM, a new player card will be available for a discount every day, as part of a Deal Of The Day program.

The new player market also provides players with an improved search feature that helps them look for players who fit perfectly in their system. The search includes various filters, including ones regarding the new salary cap (more on this later).

Selling players now in MyTEAM now gives you more MTP than ever before. For example, the Ruby #2KDAY Patrick Ewing can be sold for over 25,000 MTP. If that isn't enough, the value of the card can even be increased.

The Authentic Grading Card service in MyTEAM also returns, but revamped to increase the sell value of your player cards. If you don't know how the AGC works, you send a card in, and shortly after receive it back, fully sealed. Depending on the grade of your card, its value increases. So getting a flawless 10 means your card is worth more than ever before. Players may now also grade a card three total times, giving them more chances to increase the card value.

NBA 2K24's MyTEAM Brings A New Player Market With New Changes To Seasons & XP

New releases in NBA 2K24's Pack Market increases your odds for rare player cards. Additionally, the pack market includes more options for guaranteed pulls with various different pack types. This means more Equal Chance and Option Packs. Lastly, each Prime Box now includes a Hall Of Fame Badge.

Holo Cards now give a 4x multiplier to the sell value of a Player Card. For example, a holo #2KDAY Patrick Ewing card would be worth over 100,000 MTP. Over time, the sell and buy value of player cards decreases. The '24 NBA series cards stand as the only exception. Duplicates of unsellable cards receive the same sell values as NBA 2K23.

Season Changes & XP

The XP system received major overhaul in NBA 2K24. The dev team already previously mentioned MyCAREER and MyTEAM now sharing progression between the two modes. This means when you earn XP in one mode or the other, you receive progress for both.

To earn XP in MyTEAM, you just have to play. Additionally, MyTEAM will now be able to run double XP limited time events across every mode. Seasonal 2XP Coins also come to MyTEAM, giving you the choice when to have double XP for a limited time. But like MyCAREER, 2XP Coins expire after the season you obtain them in.

Dynamic Goals give you more chances to earn XP. Each new player card you earn from the pack market gives you goals to accomplish. Completing the goal in 24 hours earns you bonus XP and seasonal progression.

For Current-gen players, your progress does transfer over to next-gen systems, should you decide to purchase a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

NBA 2K Season 1 Rewards & Tokens

LeBron James kicks off your Season 1 path as the level 1 free agent reward. Progressing to level 40 earns you Prize Basketball Cards along the way. The dev team also added the Seasonal Ascension board, which allows you to potentially receive new season-themed uniforms and a new season ball. Other free pass season 1 rewards include:

Emerald KG

Emerald Jordan Clarkson

Sapphire Vlade Divac

Ruby Bradley Beal

Center-Position Amethyst Magic Johnson

Amethyst Phil Jackson Coach Card

Diamond Kyrie Irving (level 40 reward)

Pro Pass or Hall of Fame Pass Players earn:

Alternate artwork Diamond Kyrie Irving

2XP Coins

More Ascension Picks

20K MTP

45K VC

But players who reach level 40, earn all Ruby Player Reward Cards from each mode, and collect enough seasonal tokens, get the chance to earn three more players to the collection. Players who do it all earn a Diamond Brandon Roy as their Season 1 Ultimate reward.

Speaking of tokens, they're now only available directly through Season levels, Agenda, and mode rewards. The token market contains more obtainable players, all of them required to get that Diamond Brandon Roy.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mini games are now no longer tied to a specific game mode, meaning they may appear anywhere now. Before playing a mode like Triple Threat, a reward overlay shows you possible earnings if you win. More events in Season 1 brings more opportunities to receive more Player Reward Cards.

Since Agendas no longer give XP, they now create new seasonal and event agenda groups. Additionally, season 1 offers many events with Ruby and Diamond Player Reward Cards.

All these exciting new changes are available right away after NBA 2K24's release date. As soon as the game launches, you'll have the chance to level up and progress to level 40 in multiple ways.

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Adds a Salary Cap Mode, More Changes To Multiplayer

Perhaps the biggest change to MyTEAM in NBA 2K24 is the addition of a new salary cap mode. Each season, salary cap gets split into three, two-week rounds. Each round includes a new leaderboard, salary limit for lineups, and new rewards. For Season 1, each round includes a Ruby Player Card Reward. Receiving all three earns you a Amethyst Victor Oladipo reward card.

While salary limits remain the same, individual player salaries fluctuate multiple times in a week. The fluctuation is based on the card's usage.

Salary Cap games utilize a two-half game setup. The first half takes place in a 6-minute period, with the leading team gaining 24 additional points at halftime. At this point, both teams play to reach a fixed score to end the game. The games are short, and promote defensive play over time management.

However, Draft & Limited mode won't be returning from NBA 2K23. But features from these modes will remain and be implemented in Salary Cap mode.

NBA 2K24 makes rings available through new Championship weekends in Unlimited. Now, you just build up your best possible lineup and take on the MyTEAM community to win four of seven games. New gen players can now see their player celebrate their championship win. Don't worry about missing a ring, as it won't ruin your chances of getting a Seasonal or other reward.

However, earning multiple rings does earn you lifetime rewards. The modes in Salary cap include:

Triple Threat Online

Clutch Time Online

Triple Threat Online: Co-Op

Quitting early in multiple games now penalizes players with a temporary restriction from these modes. Speaking of online play, there are now options to avoid seeing your opponent's custom setup.

Triple Threat Onine: Co-Op brings a Looking For Group Update, meaning you no longer have to wait for your friends. Many of the same friend-based options from last year remain as well, but now you can play with random people should you decide to do so.

The devs also added a new stadium environment for Clutch Time, but adds one new gameplay change. Now, the shot clock in Clutch Time uses the full 24 second

shot clock as opposed to the 14 seconds used before.

Cross-Play comes to MyTEAM for the first time in NBA 2K (for next-gen players only). This means shorter waiting times and options to play with friends on different platforms.

Coach Boosts & In-Game NBA 2K Updates

Before NBA 2K24's release date, it's better that you get informed about the all new Coach Boosts.

Coach boosts give players a unique upgrade in a match. For example, the Amethyst Kobe Bryant Coach Card improves all players' Blinders Badges to gold for the fourth quarter of a game. Players who already have a gold badge receive a boost to Hall of Fame. Other boosts are activated via requirement, whether it involves how much you score, rebound, or more.

For New-Gen players, more dialogue options occur, especially when using two iconic players at once. Additionally, a new score bug was added to 5v5 modes, adding more space for challenge win conditions to be displayed.

Getting Started

Here are other new features in NBA 2K24's MyTEAM mode:

You may now select your favorite team's starter kit to receive current franchise cards, including Uniforms, court, arena, logo, and five gold '24 NBA Series 1 Player Cards Evolution Starter Player Card (starts at Gold, upgradeable to Emerald)

Free Welcome to MyTEAM pack after naming your MyTEAM Emerald Derek Fisher

Shattered prizes Earned in multiple ways and placed. i.e. Adding shoes to players, upgrade badges, complete exhibitions, grade your first card, complete exchanges, and open prize balls Assembling these shattered prizes leads to a Sapphire Robert Horry reward.

New autofill options to fill your lineup with players with specific skill sets.

Improved Edit Player Suite is an all-in one menu to edit your MyTEAM players.

Updated Shoe Cards with randomized attribute boosts Now able to add them to your collection without having to make them first Now customizable in the MT Shoe Lab by overwriting boosts on the Shoe Card



Shattered Prize pieces appear in many places like Mini-games. For Robert Horry, the pieces are separated across different agenda “groups”. Completing these groups also upgrades your first lineup with more Emerald and Sapphire '24 NBA Series 1 Player Cards. You may also customize your look on the court with custom team creation cards.

Collector Level Rewards

Kobe Bryant will be the top reward in the collector level, available in April during season 6.

At launch, the '24 NBA Series I includes nearly 450 current NBA players ranging from Gold to Sapphire. Each team's collection reward will be a ruby Player card reward. Start your collection journey through the diamonds available in Season 1. After collecting 500 cards, you earn a powerful Diamond Shawn Marion Reward Card. Plenty of rewards are available for those who like to collect in NBA 2K24.

And that includes all the major changes with NBA 2K24's MyTEAM mode. Feel free to check out the court-side report for more details. NBA 2K24's release date could not come any sooner.

NBA 2K24 will add more player cards over the course of the game's life span, so there's always opportunity to earn the players you want, and sell the players you don't need for insane value. This year's NBA 2K24 seems more free-to-play friendly for those who don't want to spend money on other things.

Stay tuned this week for more NBA 2K24 news, including details for a streamlined MyCAREER mode, as well as new info on The City.

NBA 2K24's release date is September 8th, 2024. It's available for pre-order PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

For more gaming & NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.