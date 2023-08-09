The NBA 2K24 Ratings for the top 10 players are now among us.

NBA 2K24 is getting some pretty big reveals every week up to the launch of the game in September. While fans wait for the gameplay reveal that arrives next week, we now know the top rated players in the game.

The official NBA 2K twitter page uploaded the overalls of the top players, with screenshots of their character in the game. The leaked ratings that came out last month were inaccurate, as it seems the ratings and top players are completely different from the leak.

So without further ado, let's check out the top 12 players in NBA 2K24 and screenshots of them in the game.

NBA 2K24 Top 12 Player Ratings

10. Devin Booker (94 OVR)

Booker and the Suns lost to the Bucks in the NBA Finals in 2021 before losing in the Conference Semifinals two years in a row. Despite this, Booker is a 3x NBA All-Star who just signed a four-year, $224 million dollar extension last season. Phoenix knows that without Booker their playoff chances are shot. It'll be interesting to see how the Suns perform this year without veteran Chris Paul, but with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in the lineup.

9. Jimmy Butler (95 OVR)

Butler and the Heat were unable to stop the Denver Nuggets, who decimated the competition last year. Butler was instrumental in helping the Heat stave off the Boston Celtics in a tightly contested Conference Final series, scoring the most points in five out of seven games. He turns 34 in September, but there's still plenty of gas left in his tank to potentially make another Finals run.

8. Jayson Tatum (95 OVR)

The Celtics remain one of the league's most competitive teams yet still haven't won a championship since 2008. Jayson Tatum, however, is coming off one of his best seasons. He averaged 30.1 points per, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game (all career highs). We'll see if he can help bring his team to the Finals once again in hopes of bringing glory back to Boston.

7. Luka Dončić (95 OVR)

At only 24 years old, Dončić is already one of the best players in the league. He's broken numerous records at such a young age, and is already the Maverick's franchise leader in triple-doubles. The Mavericks may have missed the playoffs last year, but when they come back, expect Dončić to thrive. He currently averages 32.5 PPG in the playoffs.

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo (96 OVR)

Only two years separated from his first NBA Championship, Antetokounmpo doesn't plan to stay out of the conversation for long. A 7x All-Star with two back-to-back MVP awards, The Greek Freak remains one of the best power forwards in the league.

5. Kevin Durant (96 OVR)

Since leaving Golden State back in 2019, Durant has been searching for a new home that can produce more Championships. He didn't find success in Brooklyn, requesting a trade and landing in Phoenix. While he hasn't added any more rings to his collection, he may just have a shot with young superstar Devin Booker and veteran Bradley Beal.

4. Steph Curry (96 OVR)

The four-time NBA Champion is a first-ballot Hall-Of-Famer who definitely earned his overall. At 35 years old, Curry still shows the world why he's among the best of the best. There's not much more that hasn't been said about him. Curry and the Warriors won the title in 2022, and look to continue their success for years to come.

3. LeBron James (96 OVR)

Another player that needs no introduction. James, whether you love him or hate him, is undoubtedly one of the best basketball players in the world. After 21 years in the league, James won four NBA Championships with three different teams. Additionally, he is a four-time MVP (both in the regular season and Finals), and a 19-time NBA All-Star. He is likely to get his 20th All-Star Award this year if he can keep up the quality of play.

2. Joel Embiid (96 OVR)

The current NBA MVP may be getting older, but he plays better every season. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to lead the Sixers past the Conference Semifinals. In the last 6 seasons, the Sixers appeared in the Conference Semifinals five times, with their most recent resulting in a loss to the Celtics. While Embiid is thriving as a player, he's more focused on winning a Championship. We'll see if the Sixers resolve the James Harden situation by acquiring some talent to their team.

1. Nikola Jokic (98 OVR)

The current NBA Champion is arguably the best player in the league right now. His 98 overall rating comes as a surprise to no one as he dominated throughout the season and the playoffs. The Nuggets closest series in the playoffs was in the Conference Semifinals against the Phoenix Suns (4-2). We expect them to be just a destructive in the 2023-2o24 season.

Sabrina Ionescu Rating and NBA 2K24 Release Date

Additionally, Sabrina Ionescu, cover athlete for the game's WNBA Edition, enters the game with a 90 OVR at launch.

And those are the top 10 player ratings in NBA 2K24. According to the roadmap from the developers, we're set to hear more on Gameplay, MyCAREER, MyNBA, The W, and many other modes as the month progresses.

NBA 2K24 releases on September 8th, 2023, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

