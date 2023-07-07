The latest NBA 2K game has finally been announced and is ready for pre-order. Yesterday, Visual Concepts revealed the legendary Kobe Bryant to be the game's cover athlete. Today, they announced the game's various editions, its WNBA Edition Cover Star, a new game mode, and new technology to bring the game closer to real life.

“As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “While we mark the history of the franchise, NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community–requested features like crossplay.”

Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Trailer

NBA 2K24 Global Release Date: September 8th, 2023

The game will come with three different editions: (All Prices are in USD)

The Kobe Bryant Edition – Available for $59.99 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & PC, and $69.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Includes Base Game

– Available for on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & PC, and on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Black Mamba Edition – Available for $99.99 on all platforms Base Game 100K Virtual Currency 15K MyTEAM points All-new 2K24 Option Box One 10-Pack Box MyTeam Promo Packs Kobe Bryant Cover Star Saphire Card (24 era) 1 Diamond Shoe 1 Ruby Coach 2-Hour Double XP Coin MyCAREER Content 10x six types of MyCAREER skill boosts 10x three types of Gatorade boosts 2-Hour Double XP Coin 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts Backpack Electric Skateboard Arm Sleeves

– Available for $99.99 on all platforms The 25th Anniversary Edition – Available for $149.99 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC A 12-Month Subscription to NBA League Pass Summer League Pre-Order Bonus (Available from July 7-17) 100K Virtual Currency MyTEAM Content 50K MyTEAM points Ruby Cover Star Kobe Bryant Rookie Card 2K24 Option Pack Box One 10-pack Box MyTEAM promo packs Kobe Bryant Cover Star Saphire Card (24 era) 1 Diamond Shoe 1 Ruby Coach 2-Hour Double XP Coin MyCAREER Content 15x six types of MyCAREER Skill boosts 15x three types of Gatorade Boosts 2-Hour Double XP Coin 4x MyCAREER T-shirts Backpack Electric Skateboard Arm Sleeves New Black Mamba MyPLAYER Capsule featuring a black arm sleeve Purple oversized T-shirt Yellow T-Shirt Kobe Player Panel.

Available for $149.99 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC

Additionally, a limited GameStop exclusive edition featuring New York Liberty Point Guard Sabrina Ionescu will release in the U.S. and in Canada.

Gameplay

NBA 2K24 will continue to have the same groundbreaking gameplay as its predecessors, but with some extra additions.

First off is the exciting new Mamba Moments mode, which lets players relive some of the most historic moments in Kobe Bryant's decorated history. You'll get to experience The Black Mamba's career from his early professional days, to career-defining moments that made him the 8th Wonder of The World.

Additionally, NBA 2K24 will introduce ProPLAY, a new technology that “directly translates NBA footage into NBA 2K24 gameplay”. The new tech brings animations and movements only seen on real NBA courts into the gaming experience. ProPLAY is set to come out with NBA 2K24's PS5 and Xbox Series X Editions.

According to research, the NBA 2K series is the most popular sports game franchise in the U.S.A. With fantastic gameplay, authentic presentation, and locations to explore off the court, the series stands out as one of the best sports video games ever. There's no doubt that NBA 2K24 can deliver a great, if not, better experience than the games that released before it.

NBA 2K24 will have Crossplay for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as well.

For NBA 2K23 players, you can participate in the MyTEAM Triple Threat Challenge game against “three different eras of Kobe”. Completing the mode earns you in-game rewards for both NBA 2K23 and NBA 2K24. The event runs from Friday, July 7 to Tuesday, August 28 at 11:59 p.m. PDT / Wednesday, August 29 at 2:59 a.m. EDT / 07:59 a.m. BST / 08:59 a.m. CEST.

NBA 2K24 Story

When it comes to athlete careers, Visual Concepts stands at the forefront of sports video game story telling. NBA 2K24's MyCAREER mode will obviously include a story starring your created athlete. We don't know the specifics yet like rivalries, your agent, interactions with real players, sponsorship deals, and maybe more real NBA personalities.

When it comes to Career modes, the NBA 2K series always sets the precedent on how an athlete's story should be told. We're excited to see what the developers have in store for us.

RECAP: In NBA 2K23's story, your created player is taken eighteenth overall in the draft, one spot before rival Shep Owens. You then follow that player's career from the Summer League Championship game all the way to your Hall Of Fame Retirement Speech.

Perhaps NBA 2K24's story will take a different approach. Maybe where the player gets drafted may vary based on their SLC performance, interviews, workouts, etc. We'll keep you updated on any new developments regarding the game.

That about wraps it up. NBA 2K24 hits store shelves in just two months. For more information on NBA 2K24, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.