NBA ID Members already receive access to a ton of free benefits, one of which is extra content for NBA 2K24. In fact, this weekend players can get access to even more content via the NBA ID Member Days, which runs for a limited time. Not only will joining give you free in-game content, but even chances to win free NBA tickets. Overall, this service provides more than just free rewards in a video game.
NBA ID Member Days Offers Free MyCAREER & MyTEAM Items
🗣 @NBA ID Member Days are here!
Get merch for your MyPLAYER ➕ a @NBA2KMyTEAM Prize Ball with your NBA ID!
More info ⤵️https://t.co/IwEJvcDkBx pic.twitter.com/HF71XrkfA3
— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) April 12, 2024
During the NBA ID Member Days (April 8th – 13th), NBA 2K24 players with an NBA ID can receive free MyPLAYER merchandise and a MyTEAM Prize Ball. If you're already an NBA ID member, then you only need to scroll over to the Benefits Tab. However, you need to create an NBA ID if you do not already own one. To do so:
- Visit NBA ID and select “Sign In or Join”
- Select the option at the bottom that says “Don’t have an account?”
- Fill out the required information to finalize account creation
Furthermore, the NBA ID Member Days also:
- One Night access to League Pass (April 12th)
- Early Access to the new Nike Select Series apparel items
- 30% Discount on all New Era NBA styles
- 50% Discount on Sorare NBA card purchases (up to $20)
Furthermore, members also have daily chances to win a $150 NBA Store gift card, as long as you're the highest point scorer on NBA Pick'Em through April 13th. Additionally, a new ticket sweepstakes for US and Canadian fans also offers some awesome rewards. Overall, winning the sweepstakes might give you the chance to win tickets to the following:
- Game 2 of the NBA Finals
- NBA Draft
- Summer League
- NBA Con
- *ToC
So, while you might want an NBA ID for some NBA 2K24 content, you might stick around for some of the other possible rewards. However, you're also free to delete your account after receiving rewards, if you're not interested in the program.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about NBA ID Member Days, and how to receive some free content in 2K24. We hope you enjoy the other benefits from NBA ID, or at least anything pertaining to 2K24.
However, if you are looking for more NBA 2K rewards, make sure to redeem the latest locker codes. Additionally, always keep an eye out on new weekly episodes of NBA 2KTV. There's also tons of other things to look forward to this weekend, like a new Vortex Event in MyTEAM, and new Agenda to earn a Dark Matter Gilbert Arenas. Nevertheless, this seems like a great weekend to hop into some 2K.
