The MyTEAM mode in NBA 2K24 once again features redeemable Locker Codes which earn you some nice rewards. Like previous titles, Locker Codes get dropped randomly throughout the year for a limited time. Unfortunately, not everyone knows about the codes, the rewards, or where to get them. So to help out, we created a list of all known MyTEAM Locker Codes to help all players.

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Locker Codes

Here are all the known Locker Codes released for NBA 2K24 MyTEAM:

ACTIVE:

CODE REWARD EXPIRY

EXPIRED:

CODE REWARD EXPIRY SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-3968-4582 25K VC (First 250 people to Redeem) EXPIRED

SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-8236-3632 25K VC (First 250 people to Redeem) EXPIRED

SEE-YOU-IN-THE-CITY-COURT-9871-2723 25K VC (First 250 people to Redeem) EXPIRED

SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-4845-5455 10K VC (First 250 people to Redeem) EXPIRED

SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-3777-9999 10K VC (First 250 people to Redeem) EXPIRED

SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-9483-5577 10K VC (First 250 people to Redeem) EXPIRED

How To Redeem Locker Codes In NBA 2K24

To redeem NBA 2K24 locker codes, just follow the steps below:

From the Home Menu, select MyTeam

Select MyTEAM Community Hub

Select Locker Code, which can be seen on the lower right section of the screen

This takes you to the screen where you redeem your code

Additionally, you can redeem Locker Codes in MyCAREER as well:

From the Home Menu, select MyCAREER

Load up your profile, then pause the game and scroll over to options (R1 or RB)

Scroll down to Locker Codes (third option)

Overall, redeeming Locker Codes is fairly simple. However, you just need to keep your eyes out for when 2K drops more codes. Most Codes come out for a limited time, making it difficult for some to acquire. We hope this guide helped you out in building your MyTEAM, or earn some other sweet rewards.

NBA 2K24 released earlier this month for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. ClutchPoints received copies of the game for review, giving it a 9.5/10. We're still early in NBA 2K24's lifespan, so expect many more Locker Codes to come out. So don't worry if you missed any, you'll get more opportunities in the future.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.