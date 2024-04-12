NBA 2K24 is giving players a chance to earn a free Dark Matter Gilbert Arenas player item in MyTEAM. The former Wizards all-star received a powerful new player item, with a 99 OVR to boost your MyTEAM. However, to earn this new item, players must complete a challenge in MyTEAM. Therefore, we'll show you how to receive Dark Matter Gilbert Arenas in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM.
How Do You Get A Free Dark Matter Gilbert Arenas In NBA 2K24 MyTEAM?
Earn Dark Matter Gilbert Arenas starting tomorrow in MyTEAM! 🌌
Check out the latest updates and new rewards coming to MyTEAM this week in today's MyTEAM Playbook update: https://t.co/a7lKWzCFPf pic.twitter.com/oWElRtXnVu
— NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) April 11, 2024
To Get A Free Dark Matter Gilbert Arenas in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM, players need to Win 100 Triple Threat Games. However, the event only lasts from April 12th – May 24th, 2024. That said, you do earn rewards along the way via the latest Triple Threat Agenda:
- 10 Triple Threat Wins – Diamond Shoe & Shoe Boost Pack
- 25 Triple Threat Wins – Shattered Prize Piece for a Galaxy Opal Player Pack
- 50 Triple Threat Wins – Diamond Lunar New Year Wang Zhi Zhi
- 100 Triple Threat Wins – 60 MIN 2XP Coin
Triple Threat lets you create a team of three players from your card collection for some 3v3 action. To win a game, your team must score 21 total points. You can select any player you like. However, we recommend choosing a great rebounder, a quick shooter, and either a good defender or shooter.
Doing the math, you need to win roughly 17 matches per week in order to earn 100 within the time frame. Furthermore, you could focus on winning 20 matches a week (roughly three wins per day) to wrap up the challenge with a week to spare. Considering this challenge only requires you to play the single-player version, it should be much easier to take on. This means you won't have to face the sweatiest 2K players just for a free MyTEAM item.
The item itself, a 99 Dark Matter Gilbert Arenas, should definitely bolster your collection. For those who don't know, Arenas, nicknamed Agent Zero, played 11 total seasons in the NBA. His All-Star level of play between 2005-2007 netted him an six-year, $111 million dollar contract. However, he was never able to help his Wizards reach the postseason ever again afterwards.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about getting a Dark Matter Gilbert Arenas in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM. We wish you the best of luck in attempting to earn this powerful new player item. While 100 wins does seem like a lot, just take your time and you should have a new player item in no time. In other news, feel free to check out the latest redeemable locker codes. Additionally, always keep an eye out for the latest episode of NBA 2KTV for chances to earn more VC.
Lastly, for more gaming and NBA 2K news, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.