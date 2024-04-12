The NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Vortex Event adds another 100 OVR player in the form of Mavericks' Superstar Luka Doncic. In recent weeks, NBA 2K24 started added 100 OVR player items to MyTEAM on a weekly basis, and it seems Luka Magic earned his spot among the best. He joins NBA legends like Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Magic Johnson as some of the highest rated player items in the game. Without further ado, we'll show you everything you need to know to potentially unlock this powerful player item.
How Do You Get a 100 OVR Luka Doncic In NBA 2K24 MyTEAM?
Vortex is coming to MyTEAM tomorrow 🌪
Learn more in the MyTEAM Playbook: https://t.co/olF22ei2UR
Look for these players and more!
💯 OVR Luka Doncic
🌀 Dark Matter Anthony Davis
🌀 Dark Matter Vince Carter
🌀 Dark Matter Scottie Pippen pic.twitter.com/kJ3yUWjhBg
— NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) April 11, 2024
The 100 OVR Luka Doncic player item in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM can be unlocked as special inserts in Vortex Packs & Boxes. Doncic currently leads the league in points per game (33.9), while constantly posing a threat as a triple-double playmaker. Right now the Mavericks currently rank fifth place in the Western Conference, and a lot of the credit goes to Doncic. Furthermore, the 25-year old Point Guard has already earned 5 All-Star nods, 4 All-NBA First Team honors, and now, a chance to win it all in the postseason.
However, he's not the only new player item joining the fray in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Vortex. Overall, the NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Vortex Special Inserts include:
- 100 Overall Luka Dončić
- Dark Matter Anthony Davis
- Dark Matter Vince Carter
- Dark Matter Scottie Pippen
- Dark Matter Mark Eaton
- Dark Matter Ricky Davis
- Dark Matter Emeka Okafor
The Vortex Special Inserts feature a wide variety of other players to add to your MyTEAM lineup. From Dark Matters of Anthony Davis to Scottie Pippen, just one player from this whole set should instantly bolster your MyTEAM. However, the collecting goes beyond the Dark Matters. If you're also looking too add some Galaxy Opals or Pink Diamons, you're in luck.
The Vortex Collection Reward features a Dark Matter or 100 OVR Vortex Player Card. Collect the following players for a chance to earn the special reward:
- Galaxy Opal Jamal Crawford
- Galaxy Opal Antawn Jamison
- Galaxy Opal Terrence Ross
- Pink Diamond Jaden Ivey
- Pink Diamond Walker Kessler
- Pink Diamond Aleksej Pokusevski
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Vortex event in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM. We wish you the best of luck if you decide to purchase any Vortex Packs or Boxes. If you're looking for more NBA 2K24 content, feel free to redeem the latest locker codes, and keep an eye out for the latest episode of 2KTV. Lastly, NBA 2K24 MyTEAM recently released a new challenge to earn a Dark Matter Gilbert Arenas. Safe to say there's definitely a lot to explore this weekend on the court or in The City.
