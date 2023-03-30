Former Los Angeles Clippers forward Matt Barnes is planning to enter politics before his 50th birthday — and could see himself running for mayor or governor, according to TMZ Sports.

The 43-year-old played 16 seasons in the National Basketball Association, and shared his political aspirations on an appearance of “Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel” this week.

“I gave myself a goal back in my 30s that by the time I turn 50, I wanted to run for some sort of office,” Barnes told Uchitel. “Whether that be mayor or governor or whatever it may be…It would be refreshing. It’s not something people expect, but I know I can make a difference. I still got seven years before that time is up.” Barnes won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in his last season in the league in 2017, and also played for the Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies throughout his career. He was a former second round pick of the Grizzlies in the 2002 NBA Draft. The UCLA product told Uchitel that he wants to be example to people and prove they can create opportunities for the under-represented faction of society.