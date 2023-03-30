No Kawhi Leonard or Paul George proved to be no problem for the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night as they were able to breeze by the Memphis Grizzlies by a final score of 141-132. Leading the charge for the club during the contest was their recently acquired point guard Russell Westbrook, and he did not disappoint.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, the nine-time NBA All-Star found himself sporting an impressive stat line of 36 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 blocks on 72.2% shooting from the field and an incredible 100% shooting from distance.

With his performance, Russell Westbrook became the first player in league history to have a 30-point, ten-assist game with five different franchises as per ESPN’s Stats&Info page.

Directly following the outing, the former league MVP was asked where his “vintage Russ” performance came from. In response, he noted that it’s something that he’s been holding onto all season.

“It’s that time of the year,” Westbrook said. “I’m gonna let people know I ain’t go nowhere. I’m still here… My job is to just keep competing, keep my burst…You know, year 15 I’m still jumping, I’m still going.”

After being bought out by the Los Angeles Lakers soon after the February 9 NBA trade deadline, Russell Westbrook made his way to the Clippers. He agreed to a one-year, $784,914 contract with the franchise on February 22.

Since suiting up on February 24, the 34-year-old has established himself as a quality complimentary running mate to the team’s focal point stars in Leonard and, when healthy, George.

Through 16 games played Westbrook is posting averages of 15.3 points, 7.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 49.2% shooting from the floor.