Michael Jordan is known as the ultimate competitor. So of course he had to weigh in on the best point guard of all time debate. However, his choice of Magic Johnson has drawn mixed reactions from NBA fans.

First, let's rehash how we got here. On Gilbert Arenas' podcast, current Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry proclaimed himself the greatest point guard ever. Curry acknowledged that former Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson is in that conversation, but that Curry is the GOAT.

The next day, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported live on First Take about a text that Michael Jordan sent him. “I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all-time. Magic Johnson is easily the best PG of all-time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic,” Jordan reportedly messaged to Stephen A.

"I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all-time. Magic Johnson is easily the best PG of all-time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic." Michael Jordan's text to Stephen A. Smith, which he read live on First Take this morning 😲pic.twitter.com/BhdJj6FARp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2023

Fan reaction on social media to Jordan's claim was mixed. Some were not surprised by him throwing his support behind Magic, with some pointing out that Jordan and Magic played in the same era and are known to be friends.

Other fans sided with Jordan, proclaiming that the “GOAT has spoken.” Another simply said “MJ is right of course.”

But Jordan's spotty record as a GM/owner caused some fans to dismiss his opinion, pointing out that “MJ is wrong as he often is when it comes to judging talent in the NBA.”

Still another subset of fans pointed to Michael Jordan's own words on the subject, that “you must define point guard to really have a serious debate” before a conclusion could be drawn.

The funniest reactions belonged to those who thought that Stephen A. orchestrated the entire round of arguing. “This dude lying Jordan did not text him” said one fan. Whether or not the text was sent, the debate will rage on.