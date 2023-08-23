Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry made headlines on Tuesday when a clip went viral from his appearance on Gil's Arena with Gilbert Arenas. Curry claimed that he was the best point guard of all-time, even ahead of Magic Johnson. The gargantuan claim apparently caught the attention of Michael Jordan, who vehemently disagrees with the ranking from Stephen Curry, reports ESPN's Stephen A Smith.

"I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all-time. Magic Johnson is easily the best PG of all-time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic." Michael Jordan's text to Stephen A. Smith, which he read live on First Take this morning 😲pic.twitter.com/BhdJj6FARp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2023

“Good morning, sir. Although greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all-time…Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all-time. Steph Curry is very close but not in front of Magic. You must define point guard to really have a serious debate. Steph Curry is by far the best shooter of all-time…but Magic Johnson invented the triple-double…it's a point guard stat to be honest, Magic was the best.”

Getting a take from Michael Jordan is absolutely massive, and Stephen A Smith claims that Jordan has had enough of any debate that puts Magic Johnson below Stephen Curry. Smith emphasizes that Jordan agrees that Curry is the best shooter of all-time, but when it comes to true point guard, it is wrong to put him over Magic.

To have Jordan actually chiming in on a debate of NBA hierarchy is very interesting given how often he is involved in the greatest of all-time arguments. Nevertheless, this will just add fuel to the argument, as if Jordan is giving his opinion, then undoubtedly more talking heads will want to speak on it. Stay tuned for any more greats giving their thoughts on who is better between Stephen Curry and Magic Johnson.