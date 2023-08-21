What Stephen Curry has done ever since bursting onto the scene for the Golden State Warriors in 2012 is nothing short of astounding. Not only has Curry led the Warriors to four championships since then, he has also transformed the way the game of basketball is played. His game-breaking range paved the way for the three-point revolution, giving him a legacy that stretches far beyond his contributions on the court.

So when the discussion of the greatest point guard in the history of basketball comes up, it's not a surprise at all to see Curry's name pop up among the list of viable candidates. And to the Warriors star's credit, he more than owns up to his stature as one of the greatest ever — agreeing with Gilbert Arenas' assertions on his podcast, Gil's Arena.

“Yes. It's me and Magic [Johnson] is that the conversation? Obviously I have to answer that way. […] So put me on my own team, Imma rep myself for sure,” Curry said.

Nevertheless, Stephen Curry knows that being in the same conversation as Magic Johnson isn't an honor that just anybody deserves. But the Warriors star is that rare player who deserves to stand face-to-face with the Los Angeles Lakers legend, and Curry knows not to take that distinction for granted.

“I really feel like, to your point, Magic's resume is ridiculous. The fact that we're even having that conversation is a place I never thought I'd be in. But to your point, that's why we're having conversations because it's fun. And it's measuring eras against each other. That's why people watch. That's why people get in heated debates about it. I love it,” Curry added.

With Stephen Curry still at the top of his game, there's time for the Warriors star to continue climbing the all-time ladder. If Curry ends up leading the Dubs to another title, his legacy as the GOAT floor general will be even more secure. But that's not a prerequisite, as even if Curry inexplicably decides to hang up his sneakers today, one could make an argument that his resume at the point guard position is already second to none.