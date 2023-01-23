Eastern Conference foes face off as the Atlanta Hawks (24-23) travel to take on the Chicago Bulls (21-24) Monday night. Watch Zach LaVine and Trae Young in a battle at the United Center. Check out our NBA odds series for our Hawks-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Hawks are sitting right at at the playoff cut-off and are looking to avoid a play-in game before the postseason. They’ve split just about all of their games and are slightly better at home than on the road. As of late, though, the Hawks have been thriving on the road. They’ve felt at home in Chicago in the past, so they’ll look to continue their luck playing in opponents’ arenas.

The Bulls are heading back from an impressive win in Paris, where they toppled the Detroit Pistons, 126-108. Zach LaVine dominated with a 30-point performance and has been a prime scorer for the Bulls along with DeMar DeRozan. Although there have been rumblings of tension between LaVine and the rest of his team, it seems as though they’re past that now. They’ll look to build on their momentum as they enjoy a home game before hitting the road again. These teams met twice already this season, and they have split the season series.

Here are the Hawks-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Bulls Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +1 (-112)

Chicago Bulls: -1 (-108)

Over: 239 (-110)

Under: 239 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Bulls

TV: NBA TV, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Trae Young will look to continue his hot shooting after his slow start to the season. The Hawks have been especially hot on the road as of late. They’ve had their hot and cold streaks at home, but they’ve seemed to find their groove during this recent road stretch. They could be without athletic big man Onyeka Okongwu, who has been a big boost of energy for the Hawks, so the backcourt will have to find open shots on the perimeter. Dejounte Murray and De’Andre Hunter are shooting 37% from 3-point range, so it’ll be key for the Hawks to find those two for clean looks. The Hawks are used to close games against the Bulls. With their recent success on the road, they’ll be confident in getting this one done in Chicago.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Zach LaVine looked sensational in front of the French NBA fans against Detroit. He scored 30 points and brought his scoring average up to 24 points per game. DeMar DeRozan has been able to support LaVine in scoring and actually leads the team with 26 points per game. The two wing players have become one of the more lethal scoring tandems in the Eastern Conference, rivaled only by the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Bulls have been great from 3-point range this season when they actually get up attempts, shooting around 38% beyond the arc, albeit at some of the lowest volume in the league. They’re moving the ball well and are one of the more exciting teams when they’re able to run down the court in transition. It’s necessary for Nikola Vucevic to have strong outings if the Bulls want to continue fighting for a play-in spot. Fatigue may be an issue in this one coming off a trip to Paris, so the Bulls will have to be sharp if they want to top the hot Hawks.

Final Hawks-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Bulls have the better team of players, but have often found it difficult to replicate their strong performances game-to-game. I think the road trip to Paris will have an effect on the legs of the Bulls. The Hawks will continue their hot streak in this one.

Final Hawks-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks +1 (-112)