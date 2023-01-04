By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Indiana Pacers (21-17) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (22-14) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:10 ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-76ers prediction and pick.

Indiana has won four straight games to bump them up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers covered 61% of their games while 51% of their games went under. Philadelphia has won two consecutive games but still sits in fifth place in the East. The 76ers covered 60% of their games while 56% of their games went over. This will be the second of four meetings between the conference foes this season. The 76ers took the first matchup at home, 120-106.

Here are the Pacers-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pacers-76ers Odds

Indiana Pacers: +6.5 (-106)

Philadelphia 76ers: -6.5 (-114)

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers find themselves as one of the league’s hottest teams at the moment as they’ve won four straight games. While their opponents tonight are nearly just as hot, the Pacers have an excellent chance to cover tonight thanks to the strong play of their guards. While Philly does trot out the league’s second-ranked defense, the Pacers’ top-10 offense should be more than enough to keep things within seven points.

Indiana’s offense is led by point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton finds himself in the midst of a breakout year. He was stellar in their earlier loss to the 76ers, scoring 19 points and dishing out 10 assists while going 7-11 from the field. He’s become much more aggressive as the season has gone on, however, as he now averages a team-high 15.4 field goal attempts per game. For the season, Haliburton averages 20.7 PPG and a league-leading 10.1 APG. He’s been incredibly efficient as well, shooting 49% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc. The talented playmaker will likely play a huge role in a potential Indiana cover tonight as the team’s floor general.

While the Pacers will likely be able to keep up with the 76ers on offense, they’ll need to slow down opposing center Joel Embiid and control the glass if they want to cover. Thankfully, the Pacers have a capable defender to throw at Embiid via center Myles Turner. Turner continues to be one of the most underrated players in the league. Despite playing just 30 minutes per game, Turner averages 16.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 2.1 blocks per game. He shoots 55% from the floor and 40% from three on nearly four attempts per game. While Embiid hasn’t typically been shown down by Turner in the past, the two haven’t matched up in nearly two years. Turner’s ability to slow down Embiid will likely be a huge factor in the spread tonight and is something to consider before making a Pacers-76ers prediction.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers have been one of the best teams against the spread all season and they have a great chance to continue their strong cover rate tonight. Philly picked up a 14-point win over Indiana in their earlier meeting thanks to their hard-nosed defense and hot shooting night. They rank second in the NBA in points allowed (108.3 PPG) and have held opponents to the lowest three-point percentage in the league (33.4%). On the flip side, they rank fifth in three-point percentage (38.1%) and nailed 19-43 three-pointers in their previous win over Indiana. That being said, the biggest factor in a potential 76ers cover is their stars, James Harden and Joel Embiid.

In their previous meeting, Harden scored 29 points, dished out 11 assists, and corralled nine rebounds. He drained five threes in the process of nearly accumulating a triple-double. While Harden’s scoring has dipped from their previous matchup, he continues to be one of the best passers in the league. He averages 22.1 PPG and 11 APG. While Harden has missed a number of games, he figures to be competing with opposing point guard Tyrese Haliburton for the assists crown all season long.

The guy on the receiving end of a lot of those assists is center Joel Embiid. Embiid scored 26 points in just 28 minutes in their previous matchup with Indiana. He shot an efficient 8-13 from the floor while also blocking three shots. Incredibly, that was one of Embiid’s weaker games of the season. The star center averages 33.5 PPG and 9.8 RPG while shooting 53.2% from the floor. Embiid is questionable tonight but assuming he’s able to play he gives the 76ers a great chance to cover given how dominant he’s been this year.

Final Pacers-76ers Prediction & Pick

With Embiid banged up, I like the Pacers to keep things tight especially considering their strong play of late.

Final Pacers-76ers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers +6.5 (-106)

How To Watch Pacers vs. 76ers

TV: Bally IN, NBCS Philadelphia

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT