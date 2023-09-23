While the Portland Trail Blazers have not traded Damian Lillard yet, the rumor mill has been heating up over the last couple of days. If the Blazers do in fact deal Lillard to the Miami Heat, one name that would surely be in the mix is Miami's Tyler Herro, who could be on his way to a third team as part of the deal.

Now, some light has been shed on which teams may potentially be interested in Herro's services should a multi-team trade get done.

It was recently reported that the Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, and Charlotte Hornets would all be interested in landing Tyler Herro as part of a Lillard deal, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Tyler Herro is in an interesting situation heading into the fifth year of his career. Although he won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021-22, Herro was sidelined for essentially the entirety of Miami's shocking NBA Finals run this past season, leading some to wonder if Miami would now be more willing to include him in a potential deal for Damian Lillard.

Herro has provided consistent three-level scoring for the Miami offense during his tenure there, more than making up for his weaknesses on the defensive end of the court. It's easy to see why the Jazz, Nets, Bulls, and Hornets, all teams who have some concerns with perimeter shot creation, would be interested in acquiring him.

With the NBA season now just weeks away, the pressure is higher than ever on the Heat and Blazers to finally get a deal done for Lillard.