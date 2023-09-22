Damian Lillard definitely wants to play for the Miami Heat. Is the feeling mutual? As trade talks for the Portland Trail Blazers' stranded superstar ramp up in advance of training camp, the Heat's level of urgency to bring in Lillard has suddenly come into question.

Miami is not “desperate at all” to trade for Lillard, perfectly content to hold onto their stable of assets in hopes of acquiring the next star who makes himself available if the Blazers don't budge from their current asking price, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“This is one thing I think maybe has been miscast from the start. I don't think the Heat are desperate at all to trade for Damian Lillard. I think they want to trade for him, but I don't think it's something that if they don't get it done wrecks their season,” Windhorst said Friday. “They were in the Finals last year, they have young players that are getting better, they have assets that they can trade for other deals and, as we've talked about earlier in this show, Dame Lillard isn't potentially the only star player that could be on the market. Maybe not today, but certainly in the next six, to 12, to 18 months.”

Rumors, outright speculation and thinly veiled misinformation regarding Lillard trades have been running rampant in recent days as it became clear Portland hopes to resolve the situation before opening training camp on October 3rd. Even time-honored league insiders like Windhorst could be earnestly reporting team-specific intel that league decision-makers hope muddy the waters of trade discussions. There's always a motive behind sourced reporting.

Still, it's telling that multiple reports have surfaced on Friday indicating the Heat aren't diligently working the phones to finally complete a Lillard trade. Maybe he really could be headed elsewhere after all. Until Lillard is officially on the move, though, the best bet remains that he finds his way to South Beach.