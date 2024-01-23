Could the Lakers bring back Dennis Schroder again?

The Toronto Raptors made some major changes over the last few weeks, trading away both OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam while getting the likes of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Bruce Brown back in return. That's raised questions about the future of guard Dennis Schroder, who signed with the team in the summer. And with the trade deadline approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers could be interested in reuniting with the German. They've also shown an interest in Brown since last summer.

Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“The Toronto Raptors have two players on their roster the Lakers have interest in as well, sources said: Dennis Schroder and Bruce Brown. Schroder was L.A.'s backup point guard last season before signing with Toronto for the full midlevel exception in the summer.

With the Raptors already completing a trade with the New York Knicks to acquire two ball-dominant players in RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, Schroder could become expendable. And Brown was the Lakers' top target with their midlevel exception in the offseason, team sources told ESPN, but L.A. got priced out, with the Indiana Pacers offering Brown a two-year, $45 million contract.”

It does feel like Schroder could be the odd man out in Toronto since Barrett and Quickley are getting a lot more opportunities now. The Lakers know the type of player Schroder is. The veteran averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds on 41% shooting from the field in 2022-23.

Los Angeles definitely needs a boost in their backcourt with D'Angelo Russell struggling to be consistent and summer signing Gabe Vincent out for a couple more months at the very least. Schroder's energy on both ends of the floor is fantastic and he could be exactly what they need.

The Lakers are currently 22-22, which is good for ninth place in the Western Conference.