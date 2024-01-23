Will LeBron James remain with the Lakers?

At 39 years old, LeBron James is still performing at an All-Star level. But could James, who has a player option for the 2024-25 season, end up leaving the Los Angeles Lakers? The Lakers have reportedly not spoken to LeBron's representatives about his plans moving forward, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

LeBron's son Bronny James is currently at USC. If Bronny enters the NBA Draft, some people around the NBA world believe the Lakers may try to draft Bronny in order to entice LeBron to stay in Los Angeles. Others are not so sure that is the direction LA would take, however.

If Bronny enters the draft and ends up with another team, perhaps LeBron would follow Bronny to whichever organization selects him. LeBron has not discussed his future plans so we can only speculate at the moment. Since he has a player option, though, LeBron has full control over his future in the NBA.

LeBron James still performing at an elite level

Given his performance, LeBron would draw plenty of interest in free agency despite turning 40 in December of 2024. He is doing everything he can to lead the Lakers.

So far in 2023-24, LeBron is averaging 24.8 points per game on 52 percent field goal and 39.1 percent three-point shooting. He is also recording 7.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

For his career, LeBron James has shot 34.6 percent from beyond the arc. His improvement in his three-point percentage this season has been especially impressive. James has clearly worked hard as a long-range shooter and the results are paying off.

LeBron is still one of the best players in the NBA. His ability to perform at an elite level in his late 30's is incredible. If LeBron enters free agency, it will be interesting to see what kind of contract offers he receives.

Either way, most teams would love to sign LeBron James.