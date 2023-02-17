After bringing back D’Angelo Russell at the trade deadline, the new-look Los Angeles Lakers may soon be adding another familiar face. Well, a player who has a long history with LeBron James, at least.

As Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers work through details on his inevitable buyout from the team, Los Angeles is “kicking the tires” on signing the former All-Star big man once he becomes a free agent, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said Friday on the Dan Patrick Show.

The Miami Heat and re-loaded Phoenix Suns have previously been reported as potential destinations for Love after he reaches a buyout with Cleveland.

Love reportedly approached the Cavaliers about departing his longtime team on Wednesday after recently falling out of coach Bernie Bickerstaff’s rotation. He hasn’t gotten off the bench in the last 12 games, a stretch Cleveland re-asserted itself as a real contender in the Eastern Conference.

Love’s main justification for leaving Cleveland is his lack of consistent playing time behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley up front. While the Lakers aren’t exactly loaded with quality, playoff-proven depth on the interior behind Anthony Davis, Love could prove a tricky fit in Los Angeles given his sweeping defensive limitations. He’s also shooting a slightly below average 35.4% from deep this season, calling the veteran’s remaining offensive utility into question.

Still, Love and James remain close after spending four years with the Cavaliers in the mid-2010s, leading the organization to its only championship in 2016. If he doesn’t see a path to a full-time rotation role with Miami, Phoenix and other contenders, it wouldn’t be surprising for Love—who attended UCLA, remember—to chase another title with James, this time wearing purple and gold.