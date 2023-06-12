An unnamed general manager suggested that Mark Jackson “needs to be open” to being an associate head coach, according to a story from Casino.org.

“If he was on the bench in Memphis or New Orleans, he'd be perfect for (Grizzlies guard) Ja Morant or (Pelicans forward) Zion Williamson,” the general manager reportedly said.

Mark Jackson last coached the Golden State Warriors in 2014.

He has not returned to coach a team since. He reportedly had a bad ending with the Warriors, which was reported to be for his coaching staff, a bad relationship with the owner's son and his impression of religious beliefs on Golden State players.

He has served as a color commentator for ESPN and ABC with play-by-play host Mike Breen and fellow analyst Jeff Van Gundy.

Here is what the general manager in Casino.org's story said after Jackson was passed up for more head-coaching gigs this offseason:

“Maybe they like to hire younger now. But people are afraid of Mark. He's a very opinionated guy. But he's also a guy who commands respect and would be good for a young team.”

Van Gundy, who coached Jackson as a player with the Houston Rockets in 2004, feels Jackson is deserving of a head coaching opportunity.

“What I saw in Golden State was truly a remarkable job of reconstructing a fragile confidence,” Van Gundy said. “…If he wants to do it again, in today's game, I don't see another guy who is better equipped than him of taking players who may not have achieved yet, but have hopes of becoming a winning player.”