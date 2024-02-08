The latest Mavericks trade update...

The Dallas Mavericks were reportedly interested in New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes, and even attempted to trade for him, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. However, Dallas' trade efforts with the Knicks were reportedly “rejected” by New York, sources told HoopsHype.

Grimes, 23, has been mentioned in trade rumors ahead of the 2024 deadline. It's unclear if New York is willing to move the guard, however. He is currently averaging 7.3 points per game. He's shooting just 39.5 percent from the field, but is finding the bottom of the net 36.3 percent of the time from deep.

The Mavericks may still make a trade with the deadline right around the corner. Dallas holds a 28-23 record and they are in playoff contention in the Western Conference. The Mavs feature a talented roster with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading the way, but are still reportedly looking for upgrades at the forward and center positions.

Of course, Dallas has been impressed with Dereck Lively II and he is the team's starting center when healthy. With that said, adding center depth behind the rookie is an option.

The Mavs have most commonly been linked to forwards PJ Washington and Kyle Kuzma. It is uncertain if they will be able to make a deal come to fruition, but Washington and Kuzma are two names to keep an eye on before the NBA trade deadline.

It appears, however, that Dallas will not be acquiring Quentin Grimes this season. Of course, anything can happen in the NBA.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Mavericks as they are made available.