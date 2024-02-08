The Mavericks are setting their sights on another trade target after Kyle Kuzma appears poised to stay in D.C.

During the offseason, it appeared as though the Dallas Mavericks addressed their need for a power forward by signing 3-and-D player Grant Williams. However, after a scorching start, Williams' production has tapered off, and as a result, the Mavericks have been forced to rely on Derrick Jones Jr. as the team's starting four, with Josh Green at the three.

Thus, the Mavericks' interest in upgrading their power forward rotation with only a few hours to go before the trade deadline isn't exactly too surprising. They have been rumored to be one of Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma's foremost suitors, although according to the latest reports, Kuzma appears likely to stay in the nation's capital at least through the end of the season.

As a result, per Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports, the Mavericks are pivoting towards another plausible power forward trade target and they are now setting their sights on Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, “Charlotte and Dallas have discussed different concepts around Washington involving a potential first-round pick.”

The Mavericks, however, appear to be reticent about trading away yet another first-round pick. This, however, is the Hornets' condition if the Mavs were to use Richaun Holmes as the primary salary-matching filler to facilitate a trade for Washington.

Scotto added that in conversations between the Mavericks and Hornets, Seth Curry's name has come up. Now, it's not quite clear why the Hornets would be angling to add Curry given their position in the standings and need to fill the roster with good defenders, but the inclusion of the 33-year old sharpshooter could help grease the wheels in negotiations.

Despite being in need of a more traditional four, the Mavericks have also reportedly floated the idea of sending Grant Williams to the Hornets in exchange for PJ Washington, with Dallas looking at Washington as a more versatile piece and a better fit in a Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving-led core.

Washington is only in the first year of the three-year, $46.5 million deal he signed this past offseason. The Hornets forward's game is more well-rounded that that of any of the Mavericks' current options, so a trade between the two makes a ton of sense.