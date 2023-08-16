The Dallas Mavericks made a slew of smart decisions this offseason. They re-signed Kyrie Irving, acquired Grant Williams in a sign-and-trade, and drafted Dereck Lively II and Olivier Maxence-Prosper as they gear up for a push to make the playoffs after a disconcerting 2022-23 season. But they may not be done reinforcing their Luka Doncic-led future just yet.

Per Marc Stein, the Mavs are gearing up to offer a contract extension towards a youngster who's beginning to cement his importance in their roster, Josh Green. Green is currently on the final year of his rookie deal, and the Mavs plan to keep him for the long haul.

“The Mavericks have opened initial talks on a contract extension with Josh Green, league sources tell @TheSteinLine , with an Oct. 23 deadline to seal a deal,” Stein wrote on his official Twitter account.

It's not clear as of yet what the price range of a Josh Green contract extension could end up being for the Mavs. But at the very least, the 22-year old wing out of Australia appears to reciprocate the Mavs' willingness to agree on a new contract to keep him in Dallas for the foreseeable future.

In a previous interview with Olgun Uluc of ESPN, Green expressed his desire to remain Luka Doncic's teammate.

“I hope it happens. I want to be in Dallas… To think I could be in Dallas long-term would be amazing,” Green said.

Josh Green had the best season of his career thus far last year. In 60 games (21 starts), Green averaged 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on uber-efficient shooting from the field (53.7 percent from the field, 40.2 percent from deep). He emerged as a versatile option on defense, and he just does many things that contribute to winning basketball.

The Mavs fought hard to keep Green amid plenty of trade talks last season. The front office instead traded away Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith in the trade that netted them Kyrie Irving.

Josh Green is yet to turn 23 years old (he will in November), so he'll have plenty of time to grow in a burgeoning environment around Luka Doncic and company.