By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks have failed to separate themselves from the pack in a crowded Western Conference despite the MVP-level play of Luka Doncic. Through 30 games, the Mavs have gone 15-15, with the loss of Jalen Brunson still proving to be a sore spot. Nevertheless, the Mavs could always decide to use the trade route to pursue a potential upgrade.

However, per Tim Cato of The Athletic, the Mavs brass is high enough on one player in particular that they’re “hesitant” to include him in trade talks. That player is none other than third-year guard Josh Green, who has shown flashes of the dynamic play the Mavs could utilize alongside Luka Doncic.

“My understanding is that the Mavericks would be very hesitant to trade Green at this point. One person in the front office told me that he considered him the team’s third-most important player after Doncic and Dinwiddie,” Cato wrote.

Josh Green may not wow the casual fan with his box score stats, but he provides a dimension unseen in the Mavs’ current roster apart from Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Christian Wood. Green could handle the ball, attack the hoop, and he has done so on elite efficiency this season. Through 25 games, Green may be averaging only 7.0 points, but he is doing so at an incredible 71.7 percent true shooting.

However, if Green is the hold-up in a potential blockbuster trade, then the Mavs may be forced to think long and hard about dealing him. After all, he is coming off the bench in a crowded Mavs wing picture behind Tim Hardaway Jr., and Dorian Finney-Smith. Moreover, he is also competing for minutes with Reggie Bullock, a crucial piece of their playoff run last year.

At the end of the day, it’s not difficult to see why the Mavs are high on Green as a potential long-term piece alongside Luka Doncic. Only 22 years old, Green should only get better in all facets of the game. But the clock is ticking when it comes to putting together a contender centered on Doncic, and the Mavs will soon have to make difficult roster decisions.