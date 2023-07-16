The Dallas Mavericks may not rush into any talks about adding more salary.

After all, they're already set to spend $159 million on their current roster players. They have another $39 million in cap holds; $21.5 million of which belongs to Christian Wood.

However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs and three-year pro Josh Green are set to have contract extension talks sooner rather than later. A move that could signal that Dallas may be expecting Wood's free agency to be resolved soon, as teams like the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in signing the veteran big man.

It's also a scenario that backs up their rumored serious disinterest in including Green, the 18th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, in trade talks. Green, just 22 years old, is one their younger and more promising players. A solid shooter, playmaker and defender, making sure that Green remains on the roster for the next few years does nothing but help Dallas in their efforts to win their first championship since 2011 and their second in franchise history.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Green averaged career-highs of 9.1 points per game, 25.7 minutes per game, and 21 starts (in 60 games played) last season while shooting a blistering 53.7 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from 3 (also career-highs).

His most impressive stretch came just before the All-Star Break, as the Arizona product averaged 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 0.8 steals per game on 62.5 percent shooting from the field and 50.0 percent shooting from 3 in a four-game stretch from Feb. 6-11.

Playing beside the recently acquired Kyrie Irving in three of those four contests, the Mavericks would take down the Sacramento Kings, a healthy Los Angeles Clippers squad, and a competitive Utah Jazz squad.