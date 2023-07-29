After being linked to several Eastern Conference teams over the offseason, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam‘s trade buzz has slowed down in recent weeks.

That became even more true after the 2023 NBA Draft. Despite mounting anticipation, the draft came and went without a blockbuster trade. Be it Siakam, Damian Lillard, or Zion Williamson, the stars stayed put.

Nonetheless, the momentum for a Siakam trade continues to decelerate. NBA insider Marc Stein now reports that “Orlando was downplayed as a destination almost as soon as it emerged as a reported destination” despite the Orlando Magic being rumored to have interest in Siakam.

Siakam is known to have trained in Orlando, giving the Magic at least a circumstantial link to the All-Star. Still, when looking at the Magic's roster, it's difficult to see a clean fit for Siakam unless Orlando is ready to relinquish the promising Franz Wagner.

Siakam is a better scorer than Wagner, gifted with greater athleticism and possessing an underrated in-between game. Yet, the area where Wagner has a major advantage over Siakam is potentially the most important — their 3-point proficiency. While Wagner made 36.1 percent of his 3s last season, Siakam converted just 32.4 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Magic face of the franchise Paolo Banchero has an offensive game that's as effective as it is pretty. He has yet to prove himself to be a knockdown shooter, preferring to go to work in the post. With the Magic adding another unreliable outside threat in point guard Anthony Black in NBA Draft, the spacing around their young core becomes increasingly important.