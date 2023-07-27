The Orlando Magic look ready to take a leap next season following their strong finish to the 2022-23 campaign. After beginning the regular season with a 5-20 record, Orlando found its stride and became a .500 team, going 29-28 the rest of the way. Nonetheless, as we dive deeper into NBA free agency, the Magic still have some roster concerns to address this offseason.

After picking in the lottery the last three seasons, Orlando has accumulated a group of intriguing young studs that are poised to make the jump next year. The 2022-23 Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero looks like the real deal. They found a gem in Franz Wagner, who made the All-Rookie First Team in 2022. Their acquisition of Markelle Fultz seems to be working out well as the former No. 1 overall pick has finally found his footing in the NBA.

This summer, the Magic drafted an intriguing pair of talents in the 2023 NBA Draft with Anthony Black and Jett Howard. Then, they also signed veteran free agent Joe Ingles to further beef up their roster. Still, it seems like Orlando could have done more this offseason.

With that said, let us discuss Orlando's biggest roster concern deep into 2023 NBA free agency.

Magic's biggest roster concern deep into 2023 NBA free agency

Magic's lack of three-point shooting

The Magic's biggest roster concern this deep into NBA free agency is still their lack of three-point shooting. Orlando finished the 2022-23 season 25th in three-point makes per game at 10.8 and 24th in three-point percentage at 34.6 percent.

Sure, they drafted Jett Howard for that purpose. He shot 40 percent from three during Summer League, which is an encouraging sign that he was the right pick to help address Orlando's struggles from beyond the arc. Sure, they signed Joe Ingles, who is a career 40.8 percent three-point shooter. But it still seems the Magic need more than who they added this summer.

There were certainly some options Orlando could have targeted during free agency. They could have targeted someone like Max Strus, who went to the Cleveland Cavaliers after playing in the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat. Donte DiVincenzo, solid 3-and-D player who revived his career with the Warriors, could have also been an option. They could have also been the team to pay Bruce Brown some big bucks after playing a key role for the Denver Nuggets' championship win.

Other relatively cheap options included the likes of Seth Curry, who went back to the Dallas Mavericks, or Damion Lee, who re-signed with the Phoenix Suns.

Now that they missed out on some of those free agents, perhaps they can still make a trade this offseason to address their lack of outside shooting. Prior to the draft, there were rumors the Magic would trade one of Cole Anthony or Jalen Suggs had they picked a guard, which they ultimately ended up doing so with Black. Orlando already had a logjam at point guard with Anthony, Suggs, and Fultz last season and now, they add Black to the mix.

Therefore, trading one of those two (Anthony or Suggs) for a veteran shooter makes sense. Royce O'Neale could be a prime target as a veteran 3-and-D wing. Landry Shamet of the Washington Wizards could also be someone they can go after. Both of those can certainly help address the Magic's three-point shooting woes.