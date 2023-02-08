Will Eric Gordon finally be on the move at the 2023 NBA trade deadline? The Houston Rockets veteran has been in trade rumors for years as the team rebuilds with young players.

The collection of teams interested in Gordon includes the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic. The 34-year-old has told the Rockets that he wants to move on but the franchise is not yet willing to grant that request.

“This week, the list of teams with serious interest in acquiring the former Sixth Man of the Year has been whittled down to a handful of contenders — including the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns,” writes Iko. He adds that the Rockets have “maintained the stance they would be fine holding onto Gordon if the offers were less than desirable…The Rockets won’t move him just for the sake of it.”

Eric Gordon is on the books for one more season after this year, making roughly $20 million each season. Although his steady play can be helpful, the Rockets are going nowhere and would do well by their veteran by allowing him to go to a contender.

The Rockets have a very high asking price for Gordon but this trade deadline may be the one where he finally gets dealt. Their willingness to trade him seems higher than ever, though it doesn’t mean he is guaranteed to be on the move. If a contender wants to acquire Gordon’s services, they may end up having to make a big trade.