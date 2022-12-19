By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Even with their team entering a deep rebuild, the Houston Rockets have always been reluctant to trade Eric Gordon. This was a bizarre decision: the combo guard doesn’t fit their current timeline, and he would net a good price from contending teams. This season, though, it seems like the team is finally willing to deal the veteran guard, sources tell Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

“The Rockets have turned down offers for Eric Gordon at every possible juncture — the draft, offseason and trade deadline — but a resolution to this saga may finally be had this season. Team and league sources tell The Athletic the Rockets are more inclined to moving the 33-year-old than at any point over the past two seasons.”

This season, Eric Gordon is having a down year: he’s averaging just 11.8 points per game. However, contending teams will still value his spot-up shooting (39% on catch-and-shoot threes, 35.1% overall from deep) and defense off the bench. There’s an argument that the Rockets should’ve dealt him sooner when his value was higher, but that’s now in the past.

Gordon was a primary fixture of the James Harden-led Rockets teams from a few years ago. After a rough start in New Orleans, Gordon became one of the most important pieces of those contending Houston teams. His ability to create for himself and others and drain threes off the catch was highly valued in their system back then.

Now, though, the Rockets are moving in a completely different direction. Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun are the figureheads of Houston’s future. Gordon’s presence will be missed by the team, but this is most likely the best option for both parties.