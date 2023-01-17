The writing has been on the wall for Eric Gordon’s tenure coming to an end in Houston. The Rockets veteran is expected to find a new home sooner rather than later before the NBA’s trade deadline. It’s just a matter of what the best offer will eventually be.

The Rockets have set their price tag for what they’re hoping to recoup for Gordon, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

“For now, San Antonio and Charlotte are viewed as two of the NBA’s assured sellers in the market. The Houston Rockets also have guard Eric Gordon as a trade candidate but have set an asking price of a good young player or first-round pick for Gordon, league sources say.”

With next year’s draft as highly touted as it is, it’s hard to imagine a team willing to part ways with a first-round draft pick or a player with solid potential for an aging small guard like Gordon.

There’s no doubt that Eric Gordon would provide a strong veteran presence and dependable scoring ability from the backcourt that any playoff team would welcome. But at 34 years old and now three years removed from last playing in a playoff series, the Rockets might find the market to be colder than expected should maintain their demands for even a late first-round pick.

Through 38 games played this season, Gordon has averaged 12.2 points on 42.7 percent shooting from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc in over five attempts per contest. He could provide a huge boost to a contending team in need of playmaking from the guard spot.