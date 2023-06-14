It seems like a certainty that the San Antonio Spurs will select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, but they will reportedly be looking to be more active and potentially move back into the first round as well, according to LJ Ellis of SpursTalk.

The Spurs have two second round picks in the 33rd and 44th overall picks. That does not mean that those two will necessarily be packaged to get a second first rounder. Ellis detailed the Spurs' potential plan for the NBA Draft.

“Furthermore, two different league sources I've spoken to say the Spurs are one of the most active teams in trade talks heading into the draft,” Ellis wrote. “According to the league sources, the Spurs are telling teams their preference is to trade for another first round pick. If that's unsuccessful, San Antonio has let it be known that they want to trade away at least one of their second round picks.”

San Antonio could be looking at players like Anthony Black out of Arkansas and Kobe Bufkin out of Michigan. It will be interesting to see if the Spurs make a move into the first round if Anthony Black or Kobe Bufkin fall into a range that the Spurs could move up to.

If the Spurs are able to pull off a trade to acquire another first-round pick, they could be viewed as the winner of the draft. They could arguably be winners of the draft just based on selecting Victor Wembanyama with how highly he is spoken of.