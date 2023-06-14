For all those NBA teams hoping to make a Victor Wembanyama trade for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs have a simple message: No thanks.

When the Spurs won the draft lottery, they got the most valuable No. 1 pick since 2003, when LeBron James was on the board. French teenager Victor Wembanyama is a 7-foot-5 sensation who the Spurs think can change the game, which is why they don’t even want to hear any trade offers.

“We’re not picking up that phone,” an anonymous Spurs source told Spurs Talk’s LJ Ellis. “[Wembanyama] is a chance to reorient the entire franchise and build upon the experiences and successes of the last 30 years. He’s that type of player and, more importantly, that type of person.”

Even when the reporter hypothetically presented the “prominent” Spurs source with trades for recent MVP superstars like Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the source suggested that “Despite what you may have read on ESPN, San Antonio has no plans to entertain any trade offers.”

Wembanyama is a prospect like no other in NBA history. He is a supersized Kevin Durant or Ralph Sampson with guard skills. And the Spurs have no plans to entertain any Victor Wembanyama trades ahead of the NBA draft.

And that makes sense for the Spurs for multiple reasons. Wembanyama is a potential generational talent, and San Antonio has had incredible success with the No. 1 pick in its history. The other two times the team selected first, it got Hall of Famers David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997.