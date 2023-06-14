The 2023 NBA Draft is quickly approaching on June 22, and the San Antonio Spurs are all but guaranteed to be drafting French phenom Victor Wembanyama. Looking ahead to NBA free agency, the Spurs are targeting Chris Paul and Fred VanVleet as potential guards in a tandem with Wembanyama, reports SpursTalk's LJ Ellis.

“When free agency opens, a scout for a Western Conference team believes the Spurs will make a hard push for either Chris Paul or Fred VanVleet. He posits that the opportunity to pair Wembanyama with an experienced playmaker at point guard will ultimately be impossible for San Antonio to pass up. ”

The logic is sound, as both Chris Paul and Fred VanVleet would be perfect veteran point guards to help usher a seamless transition for Victor Wembanyama into the NBA. Of course, there really aren't too many doubters that Wembanyama will fit in rather quickly with the Spurs regardless.

Besides the fact that Wembanyama projects to be a generational player and would fit anywhere that he lands, the Spurs are the ideal location. Starting his career under the tutelage of Gregg Popovich couldn't be more tantalizing for Wembanyama, and now he might be getting a savvy veteran point guard to go along with that.

Both Chris Paul and Fred VanVleet figure to be good fits alongside Victor Wembanyama, although VanVleet might be the preferred option; he is younger and could more easily be a part of the future that the Spurs are going to try and build, whereas Paul only has a few years left to give the game. Nevertheless, expect the Spurs to be in the market for both Chris Paul and Fred VanVleet in NBA free agency.