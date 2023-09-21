The Matt Rhule era hasn't gotten off to a great start on the football field so far in Lincoln. Nebraska football lost in an all too familiar fashion in week one against Minnesota after blowing a late seven point lead. In week two, the Cornhuskers went on the road and lost to Colorado, 36-14. Nebraska was able to bounce back last week to improve to 1-2, but this is not what fans had in mind. However, these things need time, and Matt Rhule 100% has the ability to rebuild this program. He has already done a good job on the recruiting trail, and he added a new prospect on Wednesday as well.

JD Crisp is a two-sport athlete from Houston, Texas, and he is the newest member of the 2024 Nebraska football recruiting class. Crisp is listed as an athlete as he has the potential play multiple positions on the field for the Cornhuskers. He is coming to Nebraska to play football, but he could also help the Cornhuskers on the baseball diamond. He is a very intriguing prospect, and a nice pickup from Matt Rhule.

Right now, Nebraska has 25 commitments in the 2o24 class. They have commitments from seven four-stars and 17 three-stars. The class is currently ranked #24 in the country according to 247 Sports. In the future, the Cornhuskers will certainly want that number to be better, but for how Nebraska has performed in recent years, that's a pretty solid ranking.

Matt Rhule still has a lot of work to do with this program, but recruiting is definitely trending up right now for Nebraska.