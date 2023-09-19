The Matt Rhule era in Lincoln hasn't gotten off of the start that Nebraska football fans were hoping for. The Cornhuskers lost in week one after having the ball late in the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead against Minnesota, and then Colorado handily defeated Nebraska in week two, 36-14. The Cornhuskers finally had an easier opponent on Saturday in Rhule's home opener, and Nebraska got the job done with a 35-11 win against Northern Illinois. The Cornhuskers improved to 1-2 on the season, but unfortunately, they are in some big injury trouble at the running back position.

Not only have things not been going well for Nebraska football in the win column, but the injury bug is hitting the team hard as well. With multiple injuries affecting the running back room, wide receiver Billy Kemp is now open to running the football, according to a tweet from Mitch Sherman. Kemp just wants to do whatever he can to help his team win football games.

So far this season, Billy Kemp has eight receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown. He is a solid wide receiver, and it sounds like he wants to expand his repertoire as well.

Nebraska might end up needing Kemp to step up elsewhere with what they have coming up on the schedule. The Cornhuskers are big favorites this weekend against Louisiana Tech, but the #2 team in the country, Michigan, comes to Lincoln the following week. Nebraska is going to have to pull out all of the stops if they want to get the upset win in that one.