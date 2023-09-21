The 2023 season has not gotten off to the start that Nebraska football fans were hoping for. Matt Rhule said before the season started that this rebuild was going to take some time, and he was right. The Cornhuskers lost in heartbreaking fashion in week one against Minnesota after leading by seven late in the game with the ball. In week two, Nebraska went on the road to face Colorado, and they ended up losing big to fall to 0-2. The Cornhuskers have improved to 1-2 on the year, but that's not an ideal start. To make matters even worse for Nebraska, they have been plagued with injuries as of late as well.

Two of the most detrimental injuries are to running backs Rahmir Johnson and Gabe Ervin Jr. The running back room for Nebraska football is now on thin ice, and other players are going to need to step up big time while those two are out. It's disappointing to see two guys like them go down so early in the season, and their teammates hearts are breaking for them

“It breaks my heart. Rahmir's been through it all through his whole career here…” Nebraska linebacker Ty Robinson said according to an article from AP News. “But Rahmir's a tough son of a gun. Same with Gabe. My heart breaks for Gabe as well. He gave it all out for us. And when Rahmir went out, he went out there and put his body on the line to help us get that win.”

Things had already been rough for Nebraska to start the season, and losing two of their top backs certainly stings a lot. We'll see how the Cornhuskers can respond to this adversity.