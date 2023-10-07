Netflix let viewers who enjoyed the first season of its Castlevania sequel series, Castlevania: Nocturne, that a second season of the video game adaptation is in the works.

Netflix dropped the news on its official X account roughly a week after the first season of Castlevania: Nocturne released in full on the streaming platform. The announcement was accompanied by a video containing animated stencil drawings of several of the series' prominent characters, including Richter Belmont and Maria. However, the most prominent character shown is Alucard, who made his only appearance in the spinoff series in the season finale, hinting at the larger role he will have in season 2.

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 is officially in production! Thank you to all of the fans – new and returning – who tuned in to watch. Season 1 is now streaming! pic.twitter.com/0zdq4Wv4tq — Netflix (@netflix) October 6, 2023

While no other details were revealed about season 2's story and when it may release, James Callis is confirmed to continue lending his voice to Alucard. It does make him the only original Castlevania series cast member to return for the stand-alone sequel series.

Castlevania: Nocturne serves as a sequel to Netflix's first Castlevania anime series, which centered on monster hunter Trevor Belmont, mage Sypha Belnades, and Dracula's son Alucard as they attempted to stop Dracula's vampire hordes from overrunning Wallachia. The sequel moves the series up to the French Revolution and follows Trevor and Sypha's descendant and last surviving member of the Belmont clan, Richter, as he continues his family's battle against the monsters that threaten humanity. However, a new threat brewing within revolutionary France forces Richter to form a group of like-minded hunters and mages to stop the vampires set to bring about humanity's end.

The sequel series was met with largely positive reviews at release, with the general consensus being it is a worthy successor to the original Castlevania series on Netflix. A common criticism, though, is that the series could be slow at times during the first few episodes, but is able to find a steady pace by the season finale.

Season 2 of Castlevania: Nocturne is currently in production.