After the initial announcement back in TGA 2022, we finally know the release date for the upcoming Dead Cells Return to Castlevania DLC.

Dead Cells Return to Castlevania DLC Release Date: March 6, 2023

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will come out on March 6, 2023. It will arrive on all platforms that Dead Cells is playable in. However, pre-orders are now open for the Nintendo Switch, as well as on PC via the Epic Games Store. Players can wishlist the DLC on Steam.

This crossover DLC won’t be like the previous crossovers. Previous crossovers usually only have a weapon and/or a skin introduced in the game. As this is a full-blown DLC, we will be getting more than that. Players will be able to experience two new biomes, as well as a new storyline. While going through this new storyline and biome, players will be able to listen to 51 Castlevania tracks, as well as 12 reimagined tracks. Of course, they will also be facing a lot of new enemies, many of which are staples of the Castlevania series. Not only that but there will also be three bosses introduced to the game. Obviously, one of them is going to be Dracula himself.

Thankfully, you won’t be venturing into Dracula’s castle unarmed. The DLC brings various new weapons to Dead Cells, all of which are iconic weapons from the Castlevania series. This includes the Vampire Killer, the Holy Water, and the Throwing Axe. Not only that, but there are also 20 new outfits coming to the game, so you can dress up as your favorite Castlevania characters as you explore Dracula’s castle. All of this content is shaping this up to be Dead Cell’s biggest DLC yet.

Dead Cells is a Metroidvania roguelite game where players start from the beginning after each death. While waiting for the DLC to drop, check out its three other DLCs: The Bad Seed, Fatal Falls, and The Queen and the Sea.

That’s all the information we have about the release date of Dead Cells’ Return to Castlevania DLC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.