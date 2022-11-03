NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has finally weighed in on the Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy. Silver released a statement Thursday calling Irving “reckless” for tweeting out a link to a film featuring “deeply offensive antisemitic material” and then expressed “disappointment” that the Brooklyn Nets star “has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content.” Silver will meet with Irving in the next week.

Here’s the full Silver statement from NBA Communications: “Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material. While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss the situation.”

This whole situation began when Kyrie Irving posted a link to the antisemitic film to his Twitter account last week. The tweet stayed up for days, and Irving engaged in a heated press conference with the media after he was pressed on the tweet and his beliefs.

The Nets kept Irving away from the media after that, but Wednesday he put out a joint statement with the team and the ADL in which he said he opposes “all forms of hatred and oppression.” Irving and the Nets will also each donate $500,000 to “causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.”

However, Irving didn’t exactly apologize, which Silver notes in his statement. It doesn’t seem as if Irving will face any punishment for his actions, but we’ll see what comes of this meeting with Silver.