Ben Simmons’ awful Nets debut brings out the haters

The Brooklyn Nets were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans on their home floor in their season opener Wednesday night, 130-108. In the lob-sided loss, Nets star Ben Simmons made his team debut. To put it mildly, it did not go well. Simmons finished the game playing 23 minutes, scoring four points, with five rebounds, five assists, three turnovers and six fouls. Yes, Simmons fouled out of his first game in a Nets uniform.

— Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) October 20, 2022

He also posted a dreadful -26 point differential. Somehow, that actually wasn’t the worst on the team as Royce O’Neal was -27.

To be fair, Simmons had a difficult matchup on his hands. It was his job to guard Zion Williamson, who balled out dropping 25 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists. Nevertheless, Ben Simmons’ performance obviously got fans riled up on social media.

Zion when he sees Ben Simmons guarding himpic.twitter.com/acgcLHWOEY — Overtime (@overtime) October 20, 2022

Don’t forget 0-2 from the line! — Whiz Wit Sports (@WhizWitSports) October 20, 2022

In a shocking development, the Nets' halfcourt offense looks pretty bad with both Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton in the starting lineup. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) October 19, 2022

That fan referenced both Simmons and Nic Claxton struggling offensively together. It’s possible the Nets at some point down the road have to make some changes. Claxton however performed admirably, at least on the offensive end. He finished with 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting, pulling down 10 rebounds.

But I digress. Let’s get back to the Simmons reactions.

When Floyd Mayweather said legalized bank robbery, he was talking about Ben Simmons. — Ahmed/The Ears/Lakers suck🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 20, 2022

Ben Simmons finished the game with more fouls than points — 💔 (@killmesIime) October 20, 2022

Nets replaced this guy with Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/DEclm85n8n — 4PF 🕶 (@zawday) October 19, 2022

Now that last tweet must really sting. The Nets traded James Harden to Philadelphia for Simmons. Last season, it appeared as though Harden’s years as an elite player were over. While it also seemed like Simmons might never play basketball again. Neither have come to fruition. Harden had a fantastic season debut with the Sixers, dropping 35 points with eight rebounds and seven assists. And Simmons did return to the court, and look just as bad as the last time we saw him.