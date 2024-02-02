Will Ben Simmons play against his old team on Saturday?

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons is probable for Saturday's road matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons missed Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns after injuring his knee Monday vs. the Utah Jazz, his first game back from a three-month absence due to a back injury.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn said the three-time All-Star was a partial participant in practice Friday and called him day-to-day.

“We’ll see how his response was later this evening,” Vaughn said. “I hope to see him playing, that’s the inclination for this group and the hopeful expectation is he’s playing.”

Simmons posted 12 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists, and zero turnovers in 18 minutes during his return vs. Utah. He injured his knee while falling awkwardly after a block on his final play of the game. The Aussie underwent an MRI that revealed no structural damage. However, he reported discomfort and swelling ahead of the Suns matchup.

Simmons missed two extended stretches due to an injury in the same knee last season. He was forced to have blood drained and receive platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections both times. While Vaughn labeled him as day-to-day, Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, tweeted that his client was being held out as a precaution.

This is being done as he has a small irritated spot, the thought is by being cautious here with 3 days until the next game this can be put to rest and he can continue to work his way back to 10/10 game shape. https://t.co/iWpYewyzO3 — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) January 31, 2024

Dennis Smith Jr. is questionable Saturday due to foot soreness, while Dorian Finney-Smith will miss his second straight game due to an ankle sprain. The veteran wing snapped out of extended offensive struggles during his last game vs. Houston, posting 19 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on 4-of-8 shooting from three before injuring his ankle in the third quarter.

Finney-Smith said he began on-court activities Friday and doesn't expect to be out much longer.

“It’s rough, I don’t like sitting, but I gotta take care of myself,” Finney-Smith said. “It’s just one of those injuries where you hurt your ankle and it’s weak so it’s kind of easy for you to turn it again… I just started running a little bit today, I just started getting on the court. So it’s gonna be a process, but it’s not gonna keep me out that long.”

The 30-year-old, shooting 38.3 percent from three on a career-high 5.5 attempts per game this season, has been a fixture in trade rumors of late. The Nets will face the 76ers before returning home for matchups with the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.