Jacque Vaughn and the Nets still believe in Ben Simmons.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons is day-to-day after being ruled out Wednesday vs. the Phoenix Suns with a left knee contusion, according to head coach Jacque Vaughn.

The three-time All-Star suffered the injury while falling awkwardly after a block on his final play of Brooklyn's 147-114 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday. Simmons underwent an MRI that revealed no structural damage. However, the Aussie reported discomfort and swelling in the knee ahead of the Suns matchup.

“Overall, an acute injury, so it happened in the game in the fourth. He went and blocked a shot and came down,” Vaughn said. “It was a sequence of him reporting that he wasn’t feeling good and we got the MRI and the swelling revealed itself.”

Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons' knee injury: “It was a sequence of him reporting that he wasn’t feeling good and we got an MRI and the swelling revealed itself.” pic.twitter.com/X4dKauKnuC — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 31, 2024

Ben Simmons out again with knee injury after eye-opening return to Nets

Simmons returned from a three-month layoff due to a nerve impingement in his back during the Utah win. He had one of his best games as a Net, posting 12 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and zero turnovers on his way to a plus-27 in 18 minutes.

Simmons missed two extended periods due to a left knee injury last season. He was forced to have it drained and received PRP injections both times.

His absence just one game after returning underscores a recurring theme of unavailability over his last three seasons. The former No. 1 pick has played in just 49 of 210 possible games during that span while battling chronic back issues. Despite Simmons' continuous cycle of injuries, Vaughn said he has no doubts the third-year Net will return and contribute for a sustained stretch of the season.

“If I ask our guys to keep hoping and be resilient, then I have to be the same way,” he said. “And so that's where we are. I thoroughly do believe that Ben will play consistent minutes for us. I have to keep that belief, and you saw the impact that he has on our team when he plays. It was evident and clear as day, and so I do look forward to him getting through this swelling and getting back out on the floor for us.”

While Vaughn called him day-to-day, Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, said his client will play in Brooklyn's next game Saturday at Philadelphia.

“Yes and the one after that,” he tweeted when asked if Simmons would play. “This is being done as he has a small irritated spot, the thought is by being cautious here with 3 days until the next game this can be put to rest and he can continue to work his way back to 10/10 game shape.”

This is being done as he has a small irritated spot, the thought is by being cautious here with 3 days until the next game this can be put to rest and he can continue to work his way back to 10/10 game shape. https://t.co/iWpYewyzO3 — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) January 31, 2024

Yes and the one after that. I’ve also asked him to refrain from jumping over multiple people to block a lay up at the top of the square if he’s unsure of his landing spot but a huge part of the fun in all this is seeing what happens right? https://t.co/ZBae6EUXWy — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) January 31, 2024

The Nets rank second in the NBA in fastbreak points over Simmons' seven appearances this season, averaging 21.5 per game. Without him, they rank 22nd, averaging 12.9 per game while posting the league's fifth-worst effective field goal percentage.

Brooklyn had posted a 5-17 record over its last 22 games entering Monday's matchup. They'll look to extend their winning streak to three vs. Phoenix before traveling to meet the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.