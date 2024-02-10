The Nets need a boost.

The injury-depleted Brooklyn Nets have much-needed reinforcements on the way amid a three-game losing streak that has dropped them to 11 games under .500.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Lonnie Walker will return to the lineup Saturday vs. the San Antonio Spurs. Finney-Smith has missed the team's last six games due to an ankle injury, while Walker has been sidelined for the last three due to hamstring tightness.

Both players will boost a Nets offense that ranks dead last in the NBA over the last three games. Finney-Smith has shot 38.3 percent from three on a career-high 5.5 attempts per game this season, while Walker has been Brooklyn's most productive bench scorer, averaging 12.3 points per game on 48/44/77 shooting splits.

The Nets will also debut their newest point guard, Dennis Schroder, who they acquired for disgruntled veteran Spencer Dinwiddie at the deadline. Schroder averaged 13.7 points and 6.1 assists per game on 44/35/85 shooting splits over 51 appearances (33 starts) for the Toronto Raptors this season.

The 11-year veteran offers a much-needed facilitator to Brooklyn's lineup. Schroder has posted a 27.2 assist percentage this season, ranking in the 79th percentile among NBA point guards, per CleaningTheGlass. He's done so while posting a 10.5 turnover percentage, ranking in the 70th percentile among point guards.

The Nets will also welcome Keita Bates-Diop, who they acquired along with three second-round picks from the Phoenix Suns for Royce O'Neale, to the lineup. Bates-Diop played sparingly for the Suns this season, averaging 4.5 points and 2.6 rebounds on 43/31/72 shooting splits. However, the 6-foot-8 wing turned in the best season of his career last year for San Antonio, averaging 9.7 points while shooting 39.4 percent from three on 2.1 attempts per game over 67 appearances (42 starts).

The Nets have fallen to 11th in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games back of the play-in tournament, amid a 7-21 stretch since Dec. 14. They'll look to get back in the win column against the Spurs before a back-to-back against the Boston Celtics entering the All-Star break.