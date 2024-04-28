Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is clearing the air about speculation he may return to the NFL as a coach. Sanders says he wants to stay in Colorado and coach the Buffaloes, per ESPN. He has been rumored to follow his sons to the pro ranks when they finish school.
“I absolutely love it here, and I would never think a young brother from the South would really love it in this part of the country, but I really do,” Sanders said, per ESPN. “The fan base that we have here … I just want to really bless you with a tremendously successful team. I really do. That's my heart.”
Colorado football has seen several players leave the school via the transfer portal this offseason. The team is also reloading, as the Buffaloes recently poached two high school players ahead of their spring game. Sanders says his message to recruits and their families is that he wants to build something great in Boulder.
“I tell them the truth,” Sanders added. “I tell them I'm a father, not a baby daddy. I don't follow my kids. I pave roads for my kids. I build generational wealth for my kids. I lead my kids. I don't follow my kids. So I do not plan on following my kids to the NFL. I have work to do here.”
Sanders' sons Shedeur and Shilo are both expected to play a heavy load of snaps this season at quarterback and safety, respectively.
Colorado's expectations this season
There are high expectations in Boulder for the 2024 campaign, along with a lot of excitement. The Buffaloes are joining a new league, the Big 12 conference. Colorado football joins Arizona, Arizona State and Utah in the Big 12 this year. The Pac 12 imploded, with only Oregon State and Washington State remaining in that league.
Colorado football still has a bad taste in their mouth from last season. After starting out a promising 3-0, the Buffaloes stumbled the rest of the way. The team's defense struggled to stop opposing offenses, and Colorado lost eight of their last nine games. The team finished a disappointing 4-8.
The Buffaloes looked to be rebuilding, but lead the Big 12 in players entering the transfer portal this offseason. At Saturday's spring game, Sanders reiterated that he is building a culture that some players may not want to buy into.
“I love what we're building in this locker room, and if you're not a part of that thought process or that desire, you don't fit,” Sanders added. “So now you see the gallop to the portal, you see that, but even with those guys, I wish them the best.”
Colorado football starts their season against North Dakota State on August 29. The team also has non conference matchups against Nebraska and Colorado State, before opening their Big 12 schedule against Baylor.